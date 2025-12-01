Kareena Kapoor posts stunning photos at Qatar Grand Prix

Bollywood actress was also spotted international icons Beckham, Harvey, Ramsay
Dubai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently captivated fans with a series of stunning photos from the Qatar Grand Prix. Known for her love of Formula One, Kareena has always expressed her enthusiasm for the high-energy, adrenaline-filled race atmosphere.
During her visit, she was spotted mingling with international icons like football legend David Beckham, comedian and TV host Steve Harvey, and Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay.
Kareena’s Instagram carousel began with beautiful shots of her posing against a scenic backdrop at the event. The photos also featured her standing in the pit lane, observing the mechanics at work in the paddock.
For the sporty evening, she opted for a chic yet casual look, wearing a crisp white shirt and matching trousers, complemented by a slate-blue blazer. She captioned the post simply with, “Qatar F1- 2025.”
However, it was the final few images that really caught fans’ attention, showing her chatting and laughing with Beckham, Ramsay, and Harvey.
“Never thought I’d see Steve Harvey, Gordon Ramsay, David Beckham, and Kareena Kapoor in the same frame. This feels like a fever dream,” one fan commented. Another added, “Kareena and Beckham, OMG!”
A third fan remarked, “She always looks stunning, like she’s still in her 20s.”
