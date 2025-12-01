From Novak Djokovic to Rio Ferdinand... the stars at Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar welcomed a parade of famous faces throughout the weekend
Dubai: Qatar welcomed a parade of famous faces throughout the weekend, with the Alpine team even getting the rare chance to work out on the grid alongside tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The 24-time major champion didn’t just drop in for a warm-up, either — he also stayed to present the Sprint Race trophies.
Known for collecting silverware rather than distributing it, Djokovic — owner of 101 career singles titles — stepped into a different role on Saturday, awarding the Sprint honours to Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Lando Norris.
He was far from the only sporting icon in Lusail. Football greats Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, Gary Neville and David Beckham all appeared on the grid on Sunday, though the quartet kept quiet when asked if they were backing compatriot Norris. Qatar’s own Olympic high jump champion, Mutaz Barshim, also made an appearance.
Tennis royalty Serena Williams soaked up the atmosphere on the grid, while outside the sporting sphere, members of Metallica were spotted roaming the pit lane and getting up close to the racing action.
When it came time for the chequered flag, the honour went to Kevin Hart, with the actor closing out an electrifying Qatar Grand Prix.
