GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

From Novak Djokovic to Rio Ferdinand... the stars at Qatar Grand Prix

Qatar welcomed a parade of famous faces throughout the weekend

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (Centre-L) and Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic pose for a picture ahead of the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail on November 30, 2025.
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (Centre-L) and Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic pose for a picture ahead of the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail on November 30, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Qatar welcomed a parade of famous faces throughout the weekend, with the Alpine team even getting the rare chance to work out on the grid alongside tennis legend Novak Djokovic. The 24-time major champion didn’t just drop in for a warm-up, either — he also stayed to present the Sprint Race trophies.

Known for collecting silverware rather than distributing it, Djokovic — owner of 101 career singles titles — stepped into a different role on Saturday, awarding the Sprint honours to Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Lando Norris.

He was far from the only sporting icon in Lusail. Football greats Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, Gary Neville and David Beckham all appeared on the grid on Sunday, though the quartet kept quiet when asked if they were backing compatriot Norris. Qatar’s own Olympic high jump champion, Mutaz Barshim, also made an appearance.

Tennis royalty Serena Williams soaked up the atmosphere on the grid, while outside the sporting sphere, members of Metallica were spotted roaming the pit lane and getting up close to the racing action.

When it came time for the chequered flag, the honour went to Kevin Hart, with the actor closing out an electrifying Qatar Grand Prix.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula-OneFormula1

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rockwool Racing lead opening day at SailGP Championship

Rockwool Racing lead opening day at SailGP Championship

3m read
Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren looks on in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lando Norris faces his moment of reckoning in Qatar

3m read
Ben Sulayem: Qatar GP is symbol of country’s ambition

Ben Sulayem: Qatar GP is symbol of country’s ambition

2m read
Rio Ferdinand with former teammate Wayne Rooney

Rio joins Rooney’s 40th birthday celebration in Dubai

3m read