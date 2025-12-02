Meet Hannah Schmitz, the British genius driving Verstappen’s legacy

Schmitz later explained how she overcame skepticism from her colleagues to pit Verstappen despite both McLarens staying out. “Pre-race, that was exactly when our safety car and virtual safety car windows opened, and that was the plan,” she explained to Viaplay. “So, pit both cars if the safety car came out on lap seven. There's such an advantage to pitting under a safety car when you've got to do the two stops that, to us, was a clear thing we should do. And I guess a lot of the pitlane felt the same.