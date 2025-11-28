Lando Norris faces his moment of reckoning in Qatar

For Verstappen, whose second-half revival has truly spiced up the title race, it will be more than just going for a hat-trick of wins in Qatar. He needs to win the sprint race too and hope Norris is nowhere close to him in the classifications. But he will know, better than most, that even with luck on his side, he is unlikely to overhaul the 24-point deficit. Norris, on the other hand, has the simplest task and least reason to take risks as they go wheel to wheel in Saturday’s sprint race and Sunday’s floodlit Grand Prix.