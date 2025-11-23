GOLD/FOREX
Norris, Piastri disqualified from F1 Vegas Grand Prix after Verstappen win

Both drivers were disqualified hours after the race for excessive plank wear

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Second placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren in a Lego pink Cadillac in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP-MARK THOMPSON

Dubai: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, delivering a major boost to Max Verstappen’s title ambitions after his victory on Saturday. Norris had originally finished second and Piastri fourth, but more than four hours after the race both McLarens were excluded when stewards found their skid planks excessively worn.

Verstappen had already delivered a dominant performance to claim his 69th career win. The Red Bull driver seized the lead immediately, capitalising on an early mistake by pole-sitter Norris at Turn 1, and controlled the remainder of the race to finish more than 20 seconds ahead.

Following a chaotic, rain-soaked qualifying session on Friday — which Verstappen compared to “driving on ice” — the 50-lap race unfolded in cool, dry conditions under the bright Las Vegas lights. Verstappen made the most of the improved weather and credited Red Bull’s tyre strategy for the commanding result.

“Normally the race is tough for us because we’re not always great on tyres, but today we were more in control,” he said. “I could push a little more, stay out longer, and split the race in half. The car felt good and every lap was comfortable.”

