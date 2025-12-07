Thank you guys, we made history, Norris says after the victory
Abu Dhabi: Max Verstappen put on a fine show at the Yas Marina Circuit to win the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday but that could not stop Lando Norris, who finished third, take his first-ever F1 championship.
Oscar Piastri finished second on the night, but third overall in the driver's standings.
The maiden drivers' title ensured Norris ended Verstappen's four-year reign.
"Thank you guys, we made history. It's been a long journey, said an emotional Norris.
I want to thank my team for all the success. We did it. : "Thanks so much. I love you mum, I love you dad," he added.
"It feels amazing, I know now what Max feels like a little bit. I want to congratulate both Max and Oscar, I've enjoyed it, it's been a long year!" he added.
McLaren, headed by team principal Andrea Stella and CEO Brown, secured back-to-back constructors' titles in Singapore last month.
"That was exciting, a little too exciting, awesome," said Brown.
"What an effort, Lando and Oscar, what a fantastic season!" added the American.
Norris becomes Britain's first world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2020 with this 13th drivers' crown for McLaren.
The 26-year-old's success comes over half a century after Emerson Fittipaldi claimed the British marque's first drivers' title in 1974.
A galaxy of F1 greats followed - James Hunt (1976), Niki Lauda (1984), Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989), Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991), Mikka Hakkinen (1998, 1999) and Hamilton in 2008.
Assessing his path to glory Norris added: "As we've seen many times, anything can happen. So I just kept pushing. I wanted to fight to the end. (Verstappen and Piastri) certainly did not make my life easy this year. But I am happy!
"It has been a long journey with McLaren, I've been with them for nine years.
"For me to bring something back to them, I feel like I did my part for the team this year so I'm proud of myself."
Piastri, who had led the championship for much of the season before being overtaken by Norris in Mexico, finished third in the standings.
Sunday's season-closer was the first time the title was decided by a contest involving more than two drivers since a four-way scrap at the final race in Abu Dhabi in 2010.
With inputs from AFP
