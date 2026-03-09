F1: Australian Grand Prix review

Another VSC period soon followed due to Valtteri Bottas’s retirement for Cadillac, during which Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton again stayed on track. When Ferrari eventually made their pit stops, Russell and Kimi Antonelli returned to the front, putting Mercedes in a commanding position. The contrasting strategies created tension, as Ferrari appeared capable of running to the finish without another stop while Mercedes risked having to pit again. However, the Silver Arrows’ decision to stretch their tyres paid off, with both cars holding their positions despite the ageing rubber.