2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Everything you need to know

All the details ahead of the first Grand Prix of the season
The 2026 Formula 1 World Championship gets under way this weekend in Melbourne, as a wave of new teams, fresh brands and plenty of uncertainty combine to make the Australian Grand Prix one of the most highly anticipated season openers in recent memory.
Running from Thursday, March 5 through Sunday, March 8, the event will conclude on Sunday afternoon when 22 cars line up for 58 laps of the 5.278km Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.
The opening round of the 24-race championship ushers in the most significant regulation overhaul since 2022, effectively rendering last season’s form book.
The true competitive order is unlikely to become clear until the action unfolds and even then, it won’t fully reveal itself until Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session, when the real pace of each contender is matters.
In the Middle East and North Africa region, including the UAE, beIN SPORTS holds the exclusive broadcast rights to Formula 1. This means the race weekend, including practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix itself, will be shown live on beIN SPORTS channels. You can watch through a satellite or cable subscription that includes beIN SPORTS, or stream the action live via the beIN SPORTS Connect app if you have an active subscription.
If you already subscribe to a telecom or TV package in the UAE, you may also have access to beIN SPORTS through your provider’s sports bundle. Checking your channel lineup or streaming app access ahead of race weekend will ensure you’re ready when the lights go out in Melbourne.
The Grand Prix weekend will begin with Practice 1 at 19:30 (GST) on Thursday, followed by Practice 2 at 23:00 later that night. Practice 3 takes place at 19:30 on Friday, with qualifying at 23:00 the same evening. The Grand Prix itself starts at 08:00 (GST) on Sunday morning.
Early indications suggest Mercedes may have gained an edge on the field. However, Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren, with reigning world champion Lando Norris leading the charge, appear poised to challenge strongly as well.
Mercedes impressed in pre-season testing, with early runs suggesting they’ve made significant strides under the new regulations. The car looked balanced and consistent over longer stints, showing strong pace through high-speed sections and stability under braking. George Russell, in particular, has stood out during testing, extracting maximum performance and providing encouraging feedback that points to a competitive package.
The season opener is staged on a temporary street circuit made up of public roads that wind their way around Albert Park Lake. The venue has been a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since 1995, when it replaced Adelaide following a decade of hosting duties there.
Long known as a curtain-raiser to the campaign, Albert Park underwent significant modifications in 2022 aimed at encouraging more overtaking. Several corners were reshaped, the tight lakeside chicane was removed, and an additional DRS zone was introduced. The changes increased average speeds and transformed it into one of the quickest circuits on the calendar.
Lando Norris kicked off the 2025 season with a spectacular and unpredictable race in Melbourne, sending a clear message to his title rivals.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed second place, while George Russell secured third for Mercedes, just ahead of rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, started from eighth but could only manage 10th after a disappointing debut for Ferrari.
The changing conditions wreaked havoc during the race. On lap 44, Norris slid into the gravel before the penultimate corner, with teammate Oscar Piastri following him off track onto the grass.
Despite the chaos, Norris managed to keep his composure. While Piastri recovered to finish ninth, Norris, even with a damaged car, held off Verstappen by just 0.8 seconds to secure a thrilling and hard-fought victory.
