Sport
Motorsport

Watch: Tuk Tuk Challenge in all its glory at Thailand GP

Bezzecchi wins MotoGP opener as wheel woe forces Marquez out

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Watch: Tuk Tuk Challenge in all its glory at Thailand GP
Courtesy: MotoGP

Dubai: Before the start of the Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday, the fans at the event were feasted to a TukTuk challenge. And they loved it. Each MotoGP team had one Tuk-Tuk, with a driver and one seated behind.

After a warmup lap, the race took off with Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jack Miller winning the two-lap race which had 11 teams participate.

Later in the day, Marco Bezzecchi won the MotoGP season-opening race from pole position as defending world champion Marc Marquez retired late with a buckled wheel.

Aprilia's Bezzecchi led from start to finish to top the podium in Buriram, with KTM's Pedro Acosta second and Trackhouse's Raul Fernandez third.

Ducati's Marquez is chasing a record-equalling eighth world title this season but he exited the race in dramatic fashion while in fourth place with five laps to go.

The Spaniard, who started from second on the grid, took a corner wide and the jolt to his bike dislodged the rear tyre and badly damaged his wheel.

Bezzecchi returned to winning form after crashing out of Saturday's sprint race on the second lap.

The Italian was fastest in all three practice sessions and set a new track record in qualifying.

It was also his third straight grand prix win stretching back to last season.

"Yesterday was a small mistake with a big consequence so it was important today to try to bounce back," said Bezzecchi.

"My pace was good with the medium, we worked it super-well all weekend, so I knew that I could be fast if I was in front.

"I tried my all to make a good start and the bike was perfect," he added.

With inputs from AFP

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
