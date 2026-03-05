Will F1 Grands Prix still go ahead in Bahrian and Saudi?

If the conflict is still underway when F1 must make a decision, it appears unlikely that the races will be able to take place. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix are in jeopardy due to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The two nations are among several Gulf states that have been hit by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes following US and Israeli air attacks.

It’s been reported that the fees paid by the two oil-rich countries add up to well over $100m, this won’t be paid if the races are cancelled meaning the Formula 1 could have a huge decision on their hands if things don’t calm down in the Middle East.

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from 10–12 April at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the race itself set for Sunday, 12 April.

The following weekend Saudi Arabia are due to host the Grand Prix, running from 17–19 April at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with the main race on Sunday, 19 April.

A statement from F1 said: "Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan not in the Middle East - those races are not for a number of weeks.

"As always we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities and will always prioritise the safety and security of all those in the sport."

Although the Bahrain Grand Prix is still five weeks away, F1 has only about two weeks to decide whether the race, and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix can proceed, due to the time required to ship equipment by sea to both countries.

F1 has previously shown it is willing to cancel races when conflict or civil unrest occurs in the Middle East, although the current season’s schedule remains unchanged.

If the conflict is still underway when F1 must make a decision, it appears unlikely that the races will be able to take place.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was called off in 2011 due to widespread protests linked to the Arab Spring in Bahrain, while the Russian Grand Prix was cancelled in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These decisions demonstrate that the sport has previously acted when geopolitical events threaten the safety or viability of a race weekend.

If F1 decides to cancel the Bahrain Grand Prix or Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, there is a possibility that alternative venues could be added to the calendar.

F1 has a history of adapting the schedule when unforeseen events prevent races from taking place. For example, during the 2020 season, multiple Grands Prix were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and replacement races such as the Styrian Grand Prix and Tuscan Grand Prix were added to keep the season moving.

While past experience demonstrates that replacement races are possible, any new venues would need to be ready on short notice and logistically feasible for teams, meaning there is no guarantee the Bahrain or Saudi races would be fully replaced.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.