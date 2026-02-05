Is Brad Pitt’s F1 movie racing towards a sequel? What we know so far

After a massive box office run and Oscar nods, Apple and F1 might be hitting at a return
Dubai: Apple TV's recent press event in Santa Monica sparked buzz around F1: The movie. The high-speed drama that surprised everyone last year. When someone in the audience asked Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali whether a sequel was coming, his answer was 'Never say never' and along the lines of suggesting a sequel possibly coming out in 2028, but nothing officially confirming that another 'F1' movie is in the works.
The film led by Brad Pitt, earned more than $600 million worldwide, becoming one of the most successful sports films ever made, and marked Apple Original Films' biggest theatrical release to date. On top of that, it picked up four Academy Award nominations, including a Best Picture nod.
Given numbers like that, a sequel seems like an obvious next step. But Domenicali made it clear that Apple and Formula 1 are taking their time. He said the team is still 'digesting' the film's success and stressed that any follow up would need to be genuinely good, not rushed out just because the first one worked. 'Relevance is key' Domenicali explained, suggesting that timing and story matter.
The original movie follows Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1driver who returns to the gride to help revive a struggling team, alongside a risking rookie played by Damson Idris.
The film blends fiction with the real F1 world, featuring appearances from actual drivers like Lewis Hamilton, who also served as an executive producer.
Apple executives have described Formula 1 as 'the best unscripted drama in the world' and with Apple becoming the exclusive US broadcaster for F1 races in 2026, the platform already offers 24 'F1' movies on Apple TV now.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
