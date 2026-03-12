GOLD/FOREX
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release again in big screens worldwide, setting stage for sequel

Spy-action hit Dhurandhar will be back in cinemas before new chapter arrives during Eid

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar
Instagram

Dubai: The spy-action film Dhurandhar is returning to theatres worldwide in a rare international re-release ahead of the upcoming sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19.

The re-release, announced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, will see the original film screened across around 500 theatres globally. Barring the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan -- which did not screen the film in theatres - the movie will get a new lease of life starting today, March 12.

About 250 screens across India began showing the film, while another 250 screens overseas are set to begin screenings from March 13, said a release.

The move gives audiences an opportunity to revisit the original film on the big screen just days before the sequel arrives in cinemas. Industry observers say such international re-releases of Hindi films are relatively uncommon, making the strategy notable as anticipation builds around the follow-up. In North America alone, the film is expected to return to theatres across nearly 185 screens.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, will hold special preview screenings across the United States and Canada on March 18, a day before its global release.

Many of these early shows are scheduled in Premium Large Format (PLF) theatres equipped with large screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, and enhanced projection.

The trailer for Dhurandhar The Revenge was released recently, generating significant buzz online and among exhibitors ahead of the film’s theatrical rollout.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the sequel has been written, directed and produced by Dhar. The film is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Dhurandhar The Revenge will release worldwide on March 19, 2026, in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The release coincides with the festive period of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi and comes ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

