Will Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh release this March in India? Director Aditya Dhar has all answers

Film has now crossed Rs13 billion mark at the box office and is one of the biggest hits
Dubai: Director Aditya Dhar, who is riding high after the gargantuan success of his thriller Dhurandhar, has seemingly shut down speculation surrounding the release date of the highly anticipated sequel.
But just like his off-screen demeanor, Aditya chose to do so in a quiet manner. Recent rumours suggested that the sequel might be delayed to avoid a box-office clash with Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Dhar’s response to a fan on social media, however, suggests the makers are holding firm with their March 19th cinema date.
Dhar took to Instagram to reshare a fan’s glowing message about the film. The fan wrote about watching Dhurandhar multiple times in theatres and praised Dhar for delivering a film that refuses to let go. Reposting the note, the filmmaker added a succinct caption: “So sweet! Thanks! See you in cinemas on 19th March!” The post was widely interpreted as confirmation that Dhurandhar 2 will release as planned.
The original Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate cinemas, enjoying a remarkable theatrical run even on its 43rd day. The film has now crossed the Rs13 billion mark at the box office, cementing its status as one of the biggest commercial successes in Indian cinema. With audience appetite still strong, anticipation for the second instalment has only grown.
As Ranveer Singh’s action thriller continues its record-breaking run, Gulf News posed a question to actor Rani Mukerji that many have been asking: does the success of one big film give others the courage to take creative risks and change what gets greenlit?
Rani, who returns as the uncompromising cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, offered a grounded perspective. She said that when any film works at the box office—regardless of scale—it benefits the entire industry by building confidence. Not confidence rooted in validation, but the kind that allows actors and filmmakers to back stories they genuinely believe in, rather than defaulting to safe formulas.
Notably, Rani did not reference Dhurandhar directly, despite the film being praised by Yash Raj Films for delivering compelling, mainstream cinema. For her, the conversation wasn’t about one title or one win, but about momentum—how each theatrical success strengthens the ecosystem and nudges creativity forward.
She was also quick to bring the focus back to her own upcoming release. For Rani, the immediate priority is Mardaani 3. If the film performs well, she believes long-standing debates around whether female-led films can open big or sustain box-office runs will naturally fade away.
“Right now, I just hope that Mardaani 3 does incredibly well at the box office so that we can continue to make such complex movies,” she said. “Don’t just put the word out there—I want you to go with everyone you know for this one.”
Until then, Rani says her approach remains unchanged: show up, do the work with honesty, and let the results speak for themselves.
Read the full interview with Rani Mukerji in Gulf News soon.
