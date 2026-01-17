GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Will Dhurandhar's Rs13 billion box office haul embolden Bollywood? Mardaani 3 star Rani Mukerji sets record straight

In an interview, powerhouse talent whose husband produced Dhurandhar sets record straight

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Yash Raj Films, producers of Dhurandhar, will now roll out Rani Mukerji's cop drama Mardaani 3
Yash Raj Films, producers of Dhurandhar, will now roll out Rani Mukerji's cop drama Mardaani 3

Dubai: As Ranveer Singh’s Bollywood hit Dhurandhar rakes in Rs 13 billion at the box office, we asked powerhouse performer Rani Mukerji, whose husband produced the film, the question on everyone’s mind: does one film’s success embolden others and finally shift the conversation about what kinds of movies get made?

Rani, who returns as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of Mardaani, was refreshingly pragmatic. She told Gulf News that the success of any film—big or small—does wonders for the industry. Not because it proves a point, but because it creates confidence. Confidence for actors and filmmakers to back the stories they actually want to tell, instead of chasing formulas born out of fear.

Interestingly, Rani didn’t single out Durandhar by name, even though the film has been distributed by her husband, Aditya Chopra, in his role as a producer. Her response wasn’t about one title or one victory. It was about momentum—how every film that works theatrically strengthens the ecosystem and pushes creativity forward.

She was equally quick to shift the spotlight back to where it belongs. For her, the focus right now is Mardaani 3.

If that film does well, she pointed out, the tired debate around whether female-led films can open big or sustain box office runs becomes irrelevant. The conversation will evolve on its own, without anyone having to wave statistics around.

Until then, she believes in doing what she’s always done—show up, do the work honestly, and let the results speak.

"Right now, I just hope that Mardaani 3 does incredibly well at the box-office so that we can continue to make such complex movies ... Don't just put the word out there, I want you to go with everyone you know for this one!,:" she said.

Read the full interview with Rani Mukerji in Gulf News soon.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodPakistancrimebox office collectionBollywood iconsindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi fiercely defends Ranveer's Dhurandhar

2m read
Ranveer Singh (image source: instagram)

Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh's old Gulf News interview

3m read
Ranveer Singh's Pralay promises brains, brawn, and a dash of dystopia.

Ranveer Singh's Pralay: All you need to know

2m read
Dhurandhar movie poster, featuring Ranveer Singh

Dhurandhar races towards Rs 10 billion worldwide

2m read