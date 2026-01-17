"Right now, I just hope that Mardaani 3 does incredibly well at the box-office so that we can continue to make such complex movies ... Don't just put the word out there, I want you to go with everyone you know for this one!,:" she said.

If that film does well, she pointed out, the tired debate around whether female-led films can open big or sustain box office runs becomes irrelevant. The conversation will evolve on its own, without anyone having to wave statistics around.

Interestingly, Rani didn’t single out Durandhar by name, even though the film has been distributed by her husband, Aditya Chopra, in his role as a producer. Her response wasn’t about one title or one victory. It was about momentum—how every film that works theatrically strengthens the ecosystem and pushes creativity forward.

Rani, who returns as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the third instalment of Mardaani, was refreshingly pragmatic. She told Gulf News that the success of any film—big or small—does wonders for the industry. Not because it proves a point, but because it creates confidence. Confidence for actors and filmmakers to back the stories they actually want to tell, instead of chasing formulas born out of fear.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.