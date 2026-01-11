When I spoke to Singh during the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, he described an acting process shaped by exhaustion, injury and emotional vulnerability — but also by an almost obsessive commitment to craft. The period epic was filmed over more than 200 days in harsh, chaotic conditions, pushing its cast to physical and mental limits.

It was a method that demanded instinct, adaptability and emotional openness — qualities Singh embraced rather than resisted. While he acknowledged the difficulty of the process, he credited Bhansali with consistently drawing out performances actors did not know they were capable of delivering.

“For me, the process of acting in such a film is my biggest prize,” Singh said at the time. “It’s not about what happens on the day the film releases. The most rewarding feeling is that I got the opportunity to do what I have always wanted to do.”

Viewed today, with Dhurandhar reaffirming his standing as one of Bollywood’s most fearless performers, the interview reads less like a reflection on a single film and more like a blueprint for his career. The projects may change, the scale may grow — but the approach remains the same.

That same philosophy extended to his co-stars. Sharing screen space with performers like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Singh rejected competition in favour of collaboration. “Best scenes are born out of actors who trust each other,” he said, adding that generosity on set mattered more to him than one-upmanship.

