GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Before Dhurandhar blockbuster, Ranveer Singh warned us in Gulf News interview: 'This kind of role breaks you'

Ranveer Singh on pain, obsession and survival — an earlier chat that aged perfectly

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Ranveer Singh (image source: instagram)
Ranveer Singh (image source: instagram)

Dubai: As Dhurandhar continues to dominate online conversation, Ranveer Singh’s words from a 2018 interview feel uncannily current. Long before audiences began decoding his latest performance for its raw physicality and emotional intensity, the actor had already spoken about what complete surrender to a role truly costs.

When I spoke to Singh during the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, he described an acting process shaped by exhaustion, injury and emotional vulnerability — but also by an almost obsessive commitment to craft. The period epic was filmed over more than 200 days in harsh, chaotic conditions, pushing its cast to physical and mental limits.

“For me, the process of acting in such a film is my biggest prize,” Singh said at the time. “It’s not about what happens on the day the film releases. The most rewarding feeling is that I got the opportunity to do what I have always wanted to do.”

That philosophy — of valuing immersion over outcome — now mirrors the conversation around Dhurandhar, a performance that once again underlines Singh’s reputation as an actor unafraid to put himself through extreme demands for the sake of authenticity.

During the shoot of Bajirao Mastani, Singh suffered a serious shoulder injury after being flung off a horse. What initially seemed manageable soon escalated into surgery, forced rest and an emotional low that caught him off guard.

“I just went into this deep emotional funk,” he admitted. “I had become depressed and began feeling very low. It was not a good space to be in.”

The injury led to weight gain and a prolonged recovery, but not to retreat. Singh was clear that he had no intention of adding safety clauses to his contracts or stepping away from physically demanding roles.

“The injury is not going to stop me from doing my own stunts,” he said. “It was no one’s fault.”

Working under Bhansali — a director renowned for both his creative brilliance and relentless process — only intensified the experience. Singh described a constantly evolving set where lines, movements and emotional beats could change without warning.

“You need to be switched on every second,” he said. “The best thing to do in a Bhansali film is to go in with a blank slate.”

It was a method that demanded instinct, adaptability and emotional openness — qualities Singh embraced rather than resisted. While he acknowledged the difficulty of the process, he credited Bhansali with consistently drawing out performances actors did not know they were capable of delivering.

That same philosophy extended to his co-stars. Sharing screen space with performers like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Singh rejected competition in favour of collaboration. “Best scenes are born out of actors who trust each other,” he said, adding that generosity on set mattered more to him than one-upmanship.

Viewed today, with Dhurandhar reaffirming his standing as one of Bollywood’s most fearless performers, the interview reads less like a reflection on a single film and more like a blueprint for his career. The projects may change, the scale may grow — but the approach remains the same.

For Ranveer Singh, the scars have never been incidental. They are the point.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodBollywood iconsindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar

Why Alia Bhatt's 'Dhurandhar' praise is making waves

2m read
Ranveer Singh in the poster of ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar makes box office history with Rs13 billion

2m read
Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar clocks 2 million illegal downloads in Pak

2m read
Aditya Dhar shows Arjun Rampal’s intense look in ‘Dhurandhar’ on his birthday

Did Dhurandhar director take a swipe at Dhruv Rathee?

2m read