In less than ten days, Aditya Dhar's directorial will be rolled out in Indian cinemas
Dubai: The countdown has begun for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the high-octane action drama headlined by Ranveer Singh. In less than ten days, Aditya Dhar directorial and his much-talked-about sequel will arrive in cinemas in India and beyond on March 19.
While a movie of this scale and storyline should ideally be enjoyed in cinemas, its streaming release is also a hot topic button. For instance, the original Dhurandhar did not enjoy a theatrical release in the UAE and other Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, but saw it release on Netflix. It did not enjoy a theatrical release in Pakistan too. Plus, there seems to be a change in OTT players when it comes to the second chapter streaming.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free.
According to media reports, the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been secured by JioHotstar in India. The first chapter's rights were held by Netflix. While the platform was confirmed at the end of the trailer, the makers have yet to announce the exact date when the spy thriller will make its digital debut. For now, the focus remains firmly on its big-screen release.
Even before hitting theatres, Dhurandhar: The Revenge appears to be building serious momentum at the box office. Early ticket sales suggest significant interest among moviegoers across multiple languages.
With its mix of espionage drama, large-scale action sequences and Ranveer Singh’s high-energy screen presence, the film is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched releases of the month.
Whether the hype converts into box-office fireworks will become clear when Dhurandhar: The Revenge finally lands in theatres on March 19 in India, the US, and other key territories.
