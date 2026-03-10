While a movie of this scale and storyline should ideally be enjoyed in cinemas, its streaming release is also a hot topic button. For instance, the original Dhurandhar did not enjoy a theatrical release in the UAE and other Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, but saw it release on Netflix. It did not enjoy a theatrical release in Pakistan too. Plus, there seems to be a change in OTT players when it comes to the second chapter streaming.

According to media reports, the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been secured by JioHotstar in India. The first chapter's rights were held by Netflix. While the platform was confirmed at the end of the trailer, the makers have yet to announce the exact date when the spy thriller will make its digital debut. For now, the focus remains firmly on its big-screen release.

