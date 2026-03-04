Makers said decision was taken because of instability in primary film markets like UAE
Dubai: Kannada actor Yash has postponed the release of his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
The movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on March 19 clashing with Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar 2, will now be released worldwide on June 4, 2026.
The makers said the decision was taken because of the current instability in the Middle East following the recent US–Israel strike on Iran.
In an official statement issued on March 4, the production team said Toxic was designed as a film for a worldwide audience and was shot in both Kannada and English. They added that the uncertainty in key overseas markets, especially in the Middle East, made it difficult to ensure a smooth and wide release as originally planned.
“Filmed in Kannada and English, it's built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the the widest possible audience,” the statement said, thanking fans for their patience and support.
The team confirmed that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will now open in cinemas across the world on June 4, 2026, in English and Indian languages.
"In the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release."
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in the lead role along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.
The film had generated strong buzz after its teaser release, with its dark and violent theme sparking debate online. Trade experts believe the delay could help the film secure a more stable international release and reach a wider audience.
The postponement also avoids a box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, which is still scheduled for release on March 19. Interestingly, due to its content, the original chapter did not release in the Middle East.
Let's also face it: The buzz around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has less to do with its release date and more with the kind of cinema it is promising: unapologetically violent, intensely stylised and steeped in hypermasculine swagger.
The hyper-violent glossy trailer, which shows Yash as a cold-blooded gangster moving from intimacy to sudden brutality, has sparked debate over whether the film is pushing Indian mainstream action into darker, bloodier territory.
This conversation gained sharper edges because Toxic was originally scheduled to clash with Dhurandhar 2, another film driven by macho spectacle and muscular nationalism.
Had the two released on the same day, March 19, the box office would have hosted a rare clash between two large-scale, male-centric action fantasies, each selling power, violence and star charisma in different languages and idioms.
With Toxic now moving to June, that confrontation has been deferred, but the comparison remains unavoidable.
Both films reflect a moment in Indian cinema where hypermasculinity, moral ambiguity and extreme action are becoming the dominant grammar of mass entertainment, raising questions about whether this trend represents evolution or simply a new version of old star-driven bravado.