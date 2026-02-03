Ahead of the teaser launch this afternoon, makers of spy actioner has dropped first look
Dubai: Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar which made massive waves at the box office, is all set to roll out the second chapter of the franchise.
The makers of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will release the teaser this afternoon at 12:12 PM IST (10.42pm UAE time), and ahead of it, they’ve unveiled a striking new poster featuring Ranveer Singh in a bloodied avatar.
The poster shows Singh standing in the rain under a red light, creating the illusion of a blood shower.
Sharing it on social media, the actor wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai… Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.”
Fans didn’t wait a moment to react as netizens flooded the comments, praising Singh and expressing excitement for the film.
For audiences in Pakistan and the UAE who enjoyed the first film on Netflix where it topped charts despite no theatrical release—this announcement has only added to the buzz.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie chronicles the violent misadventures of an Indian spy who goes undercover in Pakistan and joins their gangs. The polarising blockbuster was hailed for the collective performances, but its politics and selective storytelling of real events have come under the scanner.
Dhurandhar’s gripping spy thriller, violent action sequences, and stellar performances by Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna made it a guilty pleasure for streaming audiences, setting high expectations for the sequel.
