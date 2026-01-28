GOLD/FOREX
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar becomes first Bollywood film to cross Rs 10 billion in India

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for a March release

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been directed by Aditya Dhar
Instagram

Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s high-octane spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh has shattered expectations. Nearly two months after its release, the film’s relentless climb to the top feels like the perfect twist in a cinematic thriller.

Week after week, Dhurandhar has proven unstoppable. In its eighth week, the spy drama added Rs 2.9 crore over the weekend and another Rs 1.25 crore on Republic Day, pushing its domestic gross past Rs 1000 crore (Rs 835 crore net). In doing so, it overtook Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and became the only Bollywood film in a club otherwise ruled by South Indian superhits.

A club of giants

The Rs 1000 crore milestone is no small feat. Dhurandhar now stands alongside titans of Indian cinema:

  • Pushpa 2: The Rule (Allu Arjun) — Rs 1471 crore

  • Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (SS Rajamouli) — Rs 1417 crore

  • Dhurandhar (Ranveer Singh) — Rs 1002 crore

  • KGF Chapter 2 (Yash) — Rs 1001 crore

Dhurandhar has earned over $33 million overseas, bringing its worldwide gross close to Rs 1300 crore. Clearly, Ranveer Singh’s spy adventure has found fans far beyond domestic audiences.

Dhar-directed, Ranveer-led, and packed with a stellar cast, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, Dhurandhar has set the stage for its next mission. Fans won’t have to wait long: Dhurandhar 2 is slated for March, promising to deliver the explosive conclusion audiences are already talking about.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
