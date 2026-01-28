Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar becomes first Bollywood film to cross Rs 10 billion in India

Week after week, Dhurandhar has proven unstoppable. In its eighth week, the spy drama added Rs 2.9 crore over the weekend and another Rs 1.25 crore on Republic Day, pushing its domestic gross past Rs 1000 crore (Rs 835 crore net). In doing so, it overtook Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and became the only Bollywood film in a club otherwise ruled by South Indian superhits.