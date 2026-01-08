Ranveer Singh's hit didn’t just dominate the box office, it changed the Bollywood game
Dubai: Dhurandhar is no longer just a blockbuster—it’s a full-blown box office phenomenon rewriting the rules of Indian cinema. More than a month after its release, the Ranveer Singh–led action spectacle continues to roar at the ticket windows, inching closer to the staggering Rs13 billion mark worldwide and officially cementing its place as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in a single language.
Released on December 5, 2025, the Aditya Dhar directorial has shown extraordinary staying power, effortlessly outpacing newer releases such as Ikkis and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. While most big-ticket films begin to slow down after the first few weeks, Dhurandhar has defied every conventional box office curve, refusing to loosen its grip on audiences.
According to figures shared by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar—despite releasing only in Hindi—has already amassed an eye-watering ₹1,240 crore globally, a feat no Indian single-language film has achieved before. In doing so, it has smashed long-standing records and redrawn the industry’s understanding of scale, reach, and audience pull.
What makes this achievement even more jaw-dropping is the company it has surpassed. Films like Jawan and KGF: Chapter 2 crossed the Rs10 billion milestone with the advantage of multi-language releases, tapping into multiple regional markets simultaneously. Dhurandhar, on the other hand, stormed into the elite ₹1,000 crore club without that safety net—making it the only non-multilingual Indian film to ever do so.
The film’s domestic performance remains just as formidable. On January 7, Dhurandhar added another Rs5.70 crore to its tally, pushing its India net collection to Rs831.40 crore. Even five weeks into its theatrical run, the film continues to pull audiences into cinemas, powered by relentless word-of-mouth, repeat viewings, and sustained social media buzz.
Perhaps the most telling indicator of Dhurandhar’s cultural impact has been its unprecedented resonance beyond its release language. Despite being available only in Hindi, the film found massive traction across South Indian markets, where audience demand for dubbed versions grew louder by the day. That organic pull—combined with its historic box office run—has now directly shaped the franchise’s future, with Dhurandhar 2 officially set for a five-language pan-India release during Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi 2026.
As it stands, Dhurandhar is not just breaking records—it’s setting new benchmarks for what a single-language Indian film can achieve on a global scale. With its worldwide total steadily climbing and no signs of slowing down, the march towards ₹1,300 crore feels less like a possibility and more like an inevitability.
One thing is clear: Dhurandhar didn’t just dominate the box office—it changed the game.
