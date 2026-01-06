Ranveer Singh, sporting scruffy long hair and beard, plays an undercover agent from India
Dubai: If you haven’t caught Akshaye Khanna’s hook steps yet or been invested in Ranveer Singh's undercover agent act, now’s your chance — Dhurandhar reportedly hits Netflix on January 30, 2026.
The Ranveer Singh starrer isn’t just another action thriller; it’s a high-octane espionage saga filled with macabre twists, jaw-dropping stunts, and social media moments that went viral.
What’s the Plot?
Ranveer Singh, sporting scruffy long hair and beard, plays an undercover agent from India spearheading Mission Dhurandhar, targeting Rehman Dakait and his terror network in Lyari, Karachi.
Inspired loosely by real events — including the Parliament attack and IC-814 hijacking — the story plunges viewers into high-stakes action, smart strategy, and intense drama.
Who’s in It?
Directed and written by Aditya Dhar the film stars a compelling ensemble:
Ranveer Singh as the hero
Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist
Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in supporting roles
Why it’s a must-watch
The hype is real. With social media abuzz over Akshaye Khanna’s moves, Ranveer's commanding screen presence, and the blockbuster soundtrack, Dhurandhar holds an IMDb rating of 8.6/10. Financially, it’s a massive hit, grossing more than five times its original budget. The movie did not release in Pakistan, the UAE and other GCC countries and is unlikely to be streamed on any OTT platform available in this region. But those who are in India and beyond, can view the movie this month-end.
