Dubai: “Even Durandhar… you might call it a very commercial film, which it is, of course, but it’s a very complex film. Every character is very layered,” Chitrangada Singh tells me, leaning into her idea of what makes a role worth taking.

“Just because it’s commercial doesn’t mean it’s not complex.”

The actress, who has spent the last year in a relentless whirlwind of projects, is reflective, candid, and unafraid to voice her boundaries when it comes to the kinds of films she chooses.

“But there are certain lines you need to draw,” she continues.

“If it is going beyond that, to a point where it becomes sickening, it becomes divisive… I don’t think I want to be part of that. Because I don’t think that’s being done in the name of art. I don’t think that’s been done in the name of cinema. I think if the motives are different, then I don’t know how comfortable I’d be doing that.”

Chitrangada’s comments come at a time when her latest slate has her juggling everything from high-profile commercial films like Housefull franchise to intense character-driven projects.

She laughs recalling her busy schedule last year: “I have constantly been working since June… we finished Khakhee: The Bengal Chapter, and I went and got my hair chopped for Housefull … and then straight into Raat Akeli: The Binsal Murders. It’s never ever been like that for me — ever. I’ve been this busy.”

Despite the pace, she has been selective in her work. Her latest film, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (2025), is out on Netflix now.