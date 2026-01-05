In an interview about her new Netflix thriller, actress talks about her real hustle
Dubai: “Even Durandhar… you might call it a very commercial film, which it is, of course, but it’s a very complex film. Every character is very layered,” Chitrangada Singh tells me, leaning into her idea of what makes a role worth taking.
“Just because it’s commercial doesn’t mean it’s not complex.”
The actress, who has spent the last year in a relentless whirlwind of projects, is reflective, candid, and unafraid to voice her boundaries when it comes to the kinds of films she chooses.
“But there are certain lines you need to draw,” she continues.
“If it is going beyond that, to a point where it becomes sickening, it becomes divisive… I don’t think I want to be part of that. Because I don’t think that’s being done in the name of art. I don’t think that’s been done in the name of cinema. I think if the motives are different, then I don’t know how comfortable I’d be doing that.”
Chitrangada’s comments come at a time when her latest slate has her juggling everything from high-profile commercial films like Housefull franchise to intense character-driven projects.
She laughs recalling her busy schedule last year: “I have constantly been working since June… we finished Khakhee: The Bengal Chapter, and I went and got my hair chopped for Housefull … and then straight into Raat Akeli: The Binsal Murders. It’s never ever been like that for me — ever. I’ve been this busy.”
Despite the pace, she has been selective in her work. Her latest film, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (2025), is out on Netflix now.
“My career graph is unpredictable because it’s not planned. There’s no planning, except what I want to do, whom to work with, and whom to say no to,” she explains.
Her approach to roles is deliberate: she wants characters that leave a mark, roles that people remember.
“Good work definitely takes time to come,” she says. “Waiting is painful. That’s the most painful thing. Waiting for the next good thing to come.”
Yet the patience has paid off, both artistically and personally. Chitrangada takes the example of this year's biggest blockbuster Dhurandhar, a film that has been discussed for its scale and scope. She was not in it, but its appeal is widespread.
“Even commercial films like that can be very complex,” she says, praising the layered performances. Akshaye Khanna, who plays the villain, is a standout in her eyes.
“Patience is a really good thing, and you have to stay. Akshaye Khanna — the fact that he stuck to his guns and did what he wanted to do always, and didn’t compromise — that’s amazing. He’s getting his due, finally.”
Her year also included collaborations with some of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. Working with Salman Khan for her next film, she remarks, “He’s been a superstar for the longest time… since I was a kid, I had a crush on him. But you know what, I had a crush on Aamir, then Salman and then Shah Rukh like most 80s kids!"
But crushes aside, even in commercial setups, she notes, there’s room for the actress to perform and leave an imprint.
“It’s got the whole Salman persona, but at the same time, there’s a lot of space for the actress… a lot of scenes for me to perform.”
Chitrangada is keenly aware of the evolving landscape of film, including the rise of AI and digital replication.
“It’s scary. There’s a company that showed me a presentation of a film imagining my face in it, as an AI film… They said, ‘You won’t need to act at all.’ It’s happening, whether we like it or not.” Her response is practical: safeguard yourself, but also embrace the new tools. “We might as well go with it… and secure ourselves as much as possible.”
For her, the attraction of a role lies not in its controversy or publicity but in the challenge and complexity it offers. “It needs to be interesting enough, whether it is because it’s complex… that’s how you are interesting,” she says.
She emphasizes that she’s not chasing darkness for its own sake — she’s chasing depth. That depth, paired with her instinct to observe and hold her own on set, has allowed her to collaborate successfully with seasoned actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
“A good actor helps you perform better,” she notes.
Despite a demanding schedule, Chitrangada finds time for reflection. Her New Year’s resolution for 2026? “Work harder, hustle, be more humble for good work. That’s what I want to do.” She balances this with lighthearted insights, like her avoidance of real estate commitments in Dubai — preferring freedom over property ownership — and candid admissions about the challenges of balancing family and career.
Looking back at 2025, she says, “The good thing is that anything can happen. Just wait. Your turn will be there… Sometimes patience is a really good thing.” Her message is clear: perseverance, selective choices, and the courage to draw lines are what sustain her as an actor. With a year as prolific as the last, and more projects ahead, Chitrangada Singh seems to have mastered both the art of waiting and the craft of making her work matter.
