Bollywood's self-made talent spoke about his latest Diwali release and his acting journey
Dubai: One of Bollywood’s most unpredictable and versatile actor has a new postcode — and no, it’s not in Bandra in Mumbai. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the man who made you loathe him in serial killer thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 and hit Netflix show Sacred Games, now calls Dubai home.
And he’s loving every second of it.
“Dubai is the safest country in the world,” he declares, sounding like every expat dad ever.
“When my daughter strolls at night or takes the metro, I’m not worried at all. She’s completely safe — no matter how late it is. That’s everything for a parent. And she isn't even worrying about losing any of her stuff either. Even if she does, it's returned," said Siddiqui in Hindi.
But shuttling between the UAE and Mumbai may be a hectic commute, but that hasn't stopped the National Award-winning Indian actor from doing work in Bollywood.
This Diwali, Siddiqui is swapping the gritty alleyways of small-town India for a fantastical universe in Thamma, Maddock Films’ big-budget fantasy adventure. It’s a genre detour for a man who built his reputation on realistic (read nasty) roles, but Nawazuddin is relishing the chaos.
“Trust me, I’ve wanted to do something like this for a while,” he grins.
“My kids are going to be thrilled. I play a very weird character — but that weirdness is fascinating. It’s nothing like what I’ve done before, and I had an absolute blast on set.”
He’s got a National Award and a résumé most actors would kill for, but Nawazuddin insists he still gets blindsided by good roles.
“It’s like being a batsman,” he laughs. “You’re ready, but you still don’t expect that kind of delivery. Thank God I got it! I’m just happy filmmakers still see me in such unexpected avatars.”
From walking miles for blink-and-miss parts to walking red carpets at Cannes, Siddiqui has done it all.
His rise from a watchman and theatre struggler to one of India’s most celebrated actors is the kind of cinematic underdog story he’d normally star in. Thamma just adds another plot twist to his already genre-hopping career.
When I ask him about AI invading the arts, he doesn’t flinch.
“Technology will keep evolving — and cinema will keep embracing it,” he says coolly. “But the soul of cinema? That can never be replicated. As long as emotion and thought exist, no machine can touch it.”
He may be India’s go-to man for layered villains, but in Thamma, he’s bringing a new flavour of wickedness to the fantasy table.
“Playing a villain is super important in this genre,” he says, eyes lighting up. “There’s so much meat to sink your teeth into.”
Still, he credits his director for keeping things sharp and simple.
“There were many challenging scenes, but my director broke it down beautifully. A good director is your biggest support system.”
And coming from the guy who made Faizal Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur an instant meme and a masterclass in menace, that’s high praise.
The conversation drifts to Bollywood’s current state of flux — the streaming wars, the box office obsession, the endless debates about what “works.” Nawaz waves it all off.
“I don’t think too much,” he shrugs. “I love working — whether it’s on OTT, stage, or street plays. Even if it’s a nukkad natak at 9 a.m., I’ll enjoy it. Acting is my only concern.”
And what about fame, trophies, and numbers?
“Both box office success and awards don’t matter. I’m not in any race. I just love acting — anywhere, anytime.”
You can practically hear the sigh of relief from every overworked actor trying too hard to “stay relevant.”
Would he ever open an acting school in Dubai? He laughs.
“You are not a doll — you can’t be taught acting,” he says. “Teachers can show you theories, but it’s up to you to decide what fits. There’s no magic pill. You face the camera, and you learn who you are.”
There it is — the Nawazuddin gospel. Raw, unfiltered, and refreshingly ego-free.
As we wrap up, Siddiqui leans back, looking every bit like a man at peace with his chaos. His new fantasy adventure Thamma might whisk audiences away to magical realms this Diwali, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui? He’s already found his happy place — right here in Dubai, where safety meets stardom and art still comes before everything else.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox