Dubai: One of Bollywood’s most unpredictable and versatile actor has a new postcode — and no, it’s not in Bandra in Mumbai. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the man who made you loathe him in serial killer thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 and hit Netflix show Sacred Games, now calls Dubai home.

And he’s loving every second of it.

“Dubai is the safest country in the world,” he declares, sounding like every expat dad ever.

“When my daughter strolls at night or takes the metro, I’m not worried at all. She’s completely safe — no matter how late it is. That’s everything for a parent. And she isn't even worrying about losing any of her stuff either. Even if she does, it's returned," said Siddiqui in Hindi.

But shuttling between the UAE and Mumbai may be a hectic commute, but that hasn't stopped the National Award-winning Indian actor from doing work in Bollywood.