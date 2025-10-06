"Even the ethos of this brand is ‘Be your own boss,’” he says. “And I think it aligned with me at a time that couldn’t have been better. It’s cool for them to take a heritage brand — one that usually has legends like David Beckham or Chris Hemsworth as the face — and turn the spotlight on young people who are vying to make their own place in the world.”

"Luxury is beginning to represent more than just status," he explains. “It’s now beginning to represent aspiration as well. The world’s becoming a smaller place, and India is being looked at as a market to invest in. I’m excited to see not just the world coming to India, but also India going to the world in a big way.”

"You can’t design your career,” he says, matter-of-factly. “You’re a product of the opportunities you receive. For example, Neeraj Khan’s Homebound — that’s a director I wanted to work with for 10 years. It’s perhaps the most challenging role of my career so far. A deeply humanising film, and in a world that’s becoming more divisive, that’s rare.”

"Susanna [Fogel, the director] thought maybe I should sound different, but I said, ‘Why would I?’ My character went to the same boarding school as everyone else. So I decided to do the standard American accent. That’s what made me blend in seamlessly. I’m just glad I had that kind of agency.”

"When I got there — in Cape Cod, which is the whitest of all places in the world — I was the only person of colour," he recalls. “Never have I been in a situation like that in my life before. But I saw the potential of it in the script.”

"I’ve been dancing and moving since I was a kid. When I was a pre-teen, I started doing callisthenics and parkour. The thing that gives you a high metabolism is holding muscle. You have to push against resistance, like you do in life. Consistency comes back to you. I’m not chasing shortcuts. I try to do what I love because that’s what’s sustainable.”

Then the line that could double as a thesis statement: "I’m just trying to chase authenticity. I don’t have the fake-it-till-you-make-it strain in me. I’m trying to become who I am and share that with the world rather than blend in.”

"I think I was perhaps spoiled by Majid Majidi,” he confesses. “He recognised my soul as an artist. He gave me agency — and that’s rare. The film was written by Vishal Bhardwaj, but Majidi didn’t understand the language, so he told me, ‘You figure it out yourself.’”

And then: "She comes from the Kubrick school. No idea is allowed to be rejected till it’s tried. I saw her practice that. She would totally flip the script and try something different — it threw everyone off, and it was so much fun. I like to apply that myself.”

"Before going into shots, she was ad-libbing, warming up, throwing balls my way — and I loved that. She had her dialect coach with her every day, even though she’s been doing the American accent for years. You forget she’s Australian. She doesn’t take her craft for granted.”

“We were working for about a month before she started shooting, and when she came in, she had the energy of a young actor. It riled up the set. She commands respect, but she’s as switched on as someone hungry and sincere.”

Then, dry as ever: "That list isn’t about being rich — it’s about people making a mark globally. But financial security is important for any young person who wants to make their own decisions. The lack of finance is crippling.”

"I actually didn’t know I was on it,” he says of his Forbes 30 Under 30 mention. “I saw Ananya [Panday] post about it, and I was so happy for her. Two hours later, someone told me I was on the list too.”

“No one person can bring out a film alone. I like to work with people who bring out the best in me, and hopefully I can do the same. Ultimately, it’s one person’s vision — you have to service that — but it helps when you can bring your best self to it.”

"I’m chasing excellence,” he says simply. “And I want my success to come through that. If it takes longer, so be it. But I want to give it my best shot.”

He laughs, then adds, “I’ve seen my fair share of financial downships. It sets you up to be a fighter. If you’re secure financially, you can take risks. You can get behind what you believe in. I’m not financially motivated. But that’s why it’s important for me to be financially secure — otherwise, I’d run myself into the ground.”

