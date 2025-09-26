Wondering what to watch this week? We’ve got you covered—from Leonardo DiCaprio running wild in One Battle After Another to Shane Nigam wrestling egos and tackles in Balti. Add to that Netflix’s soulful Ruth & Boaz and the colorful family fun of Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, and your weekend watchlist just found its spark.

If there's one Hindi-language movie that you need to put your money and time into, make it Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. Fresh from Cannes ovation and India's official entry into the Oscars this year, this brilliantly acted film is an emotionally layered drama about friendship, survival, and fractured dreams in rural India. Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter shine as Chandan and Shoaib, two young men from impoverished backgrounds chasing opportunity, whether through exams, odd jobs, or sheer grit. Just as life begins to stabilise, the pandemic upends everything, pushing them into heartbreaking choices. Guided in part by Martin Scorsese’s mentorship, Ghaywan strips away melodrama, relying instead on raw performances, evocative cinematography, and a restrained score. The result is a moving, realist tale that lingers long after, a tender portrait of resilience and hope.

This is Paul Thomas Anderson at his most unhinged and brilliant, fusing Thomas Pynchon’s satirical bite with explosive action. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Bob, a hapless revolutionary sidelined in his own cell while his fearless partner Perfidia (a scene-stealing Teyana Taylor) dominates—pregnant, armed, and terrifyingly magnetic. Sean Penn slithers as Col. Lockjaw, a grotesque foe whose obsession with Perfidia fuels the chaos. Between surreal car chases, political paranoia, and a twisted paternity puzzle involving Bob’s daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti), Anderson crafts a film that is hilarious, disturbing, and oddly moving—a delirious culture-war fever dream that demands to be seen.

When Kannada superstar Pawan Kalyan storms back on screen, theatres don’t just screen films—they turn into battle arenas of whistles, cheers, and frenzy. They Call Him OG is unapologetic mass cinema, where subtlety takes a back seat and swagger drives the car. Sujeeth arms Ojas Gambheera with grit and vengeance, while Emraan Hashmi’s villainous debut adds delicious bite. From the ramp title card to Thaman’s thunderous BGM, every moment screams “event.” Sure, the story could go deeper, but fans aren’t here for nuance—they’re here to celebrate their star. And celebrate they do. Pawan Kalyan doesn’t return quietly. He roars as THE OG.

Get ready, Catizens—DreamWorks has taken its purr-fectly adored streaming hit and supersized it for the big screen! Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie sends Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) and her fabulous Grandma Gigi (yes, Gloria Estefan herself) on a road trip to Cat Francisco, where the sparkles are big and the drama even bigger. Enter Kristen Wiig as Vera, an eccentric cat lady who swipes Gabby’s beloved dollhouse, sparking a whimsical rescue mission. With the Gabby Cats scattered and chaos reigning, Gabby must reunite her fluffy crew to save the day. It’s colorful, musical, and downright clawsome—family fun at full volume.

Netflix’s Ruth & Boaz takes the Book of Ruth, gives it a modern remix, and drops it straight into the world of hip-hop and heartbreak. Serayah McNeill shines as Ruth Moably, a rising artist forced to swap the city for rural Tennessee after tragedy strikes. Between caring for her surrogate mother Naomi (the ever-regal Phylicia Rashad) and crossing paths with Tyler Lepley’s Boaz, Ruth’s journey turns into one of healing, hustle, and unexpected love. It’s moody, moving, and a little bit magical—a romantic drama that proves sometimes you have to lose everything to find where you truly belong.

Let’s be clear—this may not be Fahadh Faasil’s finest hour, but it’s certainly his most spirited in a while. Director Althaf Salim, of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela fame, returns with a star-packed quirky comedy featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside Fahadh. The premise—runaway wedding horse, a coma twist, lost love, and an ill-placed savior complex—sounds wilder than it plays out. Despite the meandering narrative, Fahadh’s effortless charm and the film’s willingness to experiment keep it afloat. Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira isn’t a masterpiece, but it’s worth a single watch if you’re in the mood for offbeat chaos.

Kabaddi isn’t just a sport in Balti—it’s war painted in sweat, bruises, and betrayal. Set in Velampalayam on the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border, the film starring an in-form Shane Nigam dives into the Panjami Raiders, a local team that rules both the mat and the streets. But when loyalty clashes with ego, friendships collapse faster than a failed raid. Shane Nigam, in his 25th outing, leads this gritty, adrenaline-pumping drama that turns tackles into life lessons. Debutant Unni Sivalingam keeps the energy raw, the rivalries sharp, and the stakes sky-high. Balti isn’t just a sports film—it’s a showdown of ambition, muscle, and messy emotions.

