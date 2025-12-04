Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shhyamali De breaks silence after wedding with Samantha: 'Keep this space clean'

Shhyamali De thanked her followers for all the love and support in her post
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, the filmmaker half of the famed Raj & DK duo, chose a serene, low-key wedding on December 1 at Coimbatore’s Isha Yoga Centre. While the ceremony itself was intimate, the personal lives surrounding the marriage have since drawn public attention, particularly the dynamics between Samantha, Raj, and his ex-wife Shhyamali De. Rumoirs swirled after Shhyamali De shared a cryptic Instagram Story just before the wedding.
On Thursday, Shhyamali De opened up further on social media, sharing a series of posts thanking people for their support during a challenging time. She revealed that her Jyotish guru had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, an ordeal that left her visibly shaken.
"Thank you for all the kindness—the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings," she wrote.
Her posts also carried a plea for decorum online. She asked her “Instafam” to "keep this space clean."
Shhyamali elaborated on her spiritual practice and coping mechanism:
"I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good."
She further clarified her personal approach to her online presence:
"As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff, or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox