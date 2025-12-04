Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shhyamali De breaks silence after wedding with Samantha: 'Keep this space clean'

Shhyamali elaborated on her spiritual practice and coping mechanism:

"I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now. Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good."