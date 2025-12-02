Who is Shhyamali De? Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife draws attention after Samantha wedding buzz

Shortly after Raj and Samantha’s wedding pictures went viral, Shhyamali made her first Instagram post since the news broke. She shared an image of the universe with an arrow pointing to the text, “We Live Here,” echoing the symbolism of NASA’s iconic Pale Blue Dot photograph. Many interpreted the post as a philosophical reflection on humanity’s place in the cosmos—perhaps a subtle commentary amid the media frenzy surrounding her ex-husband’s new marriage.