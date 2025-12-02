Who is Shhyamali De? Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife draws attention after Samantha wedding buzz

Shhyamali De breaks silence with first post after Raj Nidimoru wedding
Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s intimate wedding has set the internet buzzing. The couple tied the knot on December 1, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, sharing their first official wedding photos on social media. Fans quickly celebrated, marking a new chapter in their lives.
The wedding has also reignited curiosity about Raj’s personal life, particularly his former marriage to Shhyamali De, a relatively private figure in the Indian film industry.
Shhyamali De, once married to Raj Nidimoru, has stayed largely out of the public eye since their divorce in 2022. She has worked behind the scenes in the film industry, including projects like Rang De Basanti, but little is publicly known about her personal or professional life beyond that.
Shortly after Raj and Samantha’s wedding pictures went viral, Shhyamali made her first Instagram post since the news broke. She shared an image of the universe with an arrow pointing to the text, “We Live Here,” echoing the symbolism of NASA’s iconic Pale Blue Dot photograph. Many interpreted the post as a philosophical reflection on humanity’s place in the cosmos—perhaps a subtle commentary amid the media frenzy surrounding her ex-husband’s new marriage.
Earlier, when rumours of the wedding circulated, Shhyamali had also posted a cryptic note saying, “Desperate people do desperate things.”
Shhyamali’s friend, Bhavna Tapadia, fueled speculation that Raj was still married to Shhyamali at one point.
She shared a photo of a woman with a red forehead mark and a streak of ceremonial vermilion, alongside a verse about karmic bonds: “Through the bond of past debts, one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home… When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end.”
As of now, neither Raj nor Shhyamali has publicly commented on the posts or the wedding.
Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in a low-key ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Their relationship had been subject to rumours for years, gaining attention as the duo were frequently seen together at events and collaborating professionally.
The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.
The ceremony marks a fresh start for both, following Samantha’s previous marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya, who remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.
Shhyamali De’s cryptic posts have reignited curiosity about Raj Nidimoru’s past, but the focus remains on the newlyweds.
With their intimate ceremony and viral wedding pictures, Raj and Samantha are celebrating the start of a new chapter, while Shhyamali continues to maintain her low-profile, philosophical stance online.
