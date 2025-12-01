Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside her first dreamy wedding pics

Intimate Isha Foundation wedding sparks social media frenzy with first photos
The pictures are finally out — and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is officially a bride again. The actress tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru today in a serene, intimate ceremony at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. The first images from the wedding are already setting social media alight.
Samantha looked every bit the classic bride in a deep red bridal ensemble, blending South Indian tradition with her own understated elegance. The outfit’s intricate embroidery, paired with heritage jewellery and soft, natural makeup, struck a perfect balance between regal and intimate. Her hair, styled simply, allowed the ensemble and accessories to shine without competing for attention.
Raj Nidimoru complemented her in a crisp ivory bandhgala — a choice both elegant and timeless, reflecting the couple’s understated charm. The ceremony’s aesthetic mirrored the Isha Foundation’s serene grounds: spiritual, calm, and deeply grounded.
Sources say the wedding was an intimate affair, with only close family and a select group of friends in attendance. The couple reportedly chose the Isha Foundation for its tranquility and alignment with their personal wellness journeys. The rituals followed traditional South Indian customs, including the garland exchange and vows, performed in a serene, sunlit setting.
The images circulating online capture candid, joyful moments: Samantha laughing through the rituals, Raj adjusting her veil with tender familiarity, and the two walking hand in hand against the lush greenery and stone pathways of the foundation. The natural, soft light of Coimbatore makes the pictures feel almost cinematic — fitting for a filmmaker groom.
For fans, this wedding marks a meaningful new chapter for Samantha: a celebration of love, groundedness, and renewal. From the red bridal ensemble to Raj’s ivory bandhgala, every detail reflects a carefully curated vision — personal, intimate, and effortlessly elegant.
