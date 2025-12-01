The Family Man director and actress made their relationship Insta official a few weeks ago
Dubai: If the rumours are true, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru may have just pulled off the most un-bollywood wedding of the year — intimate, quiet, and devoid of any PR theatrics. It almost feels strategic. Both have lived through public breakups that turned into spectator sports, and neither seems keen to give the internet a sequel.
Samantha has been through a bruising few years. Her marriage to Naga Chaitanya was one of the South film industry’s great celebrity unions — a golden couple adored by fans. When it ended in 2021, the breakup was dissected endlessly, weaponised by trolls, and used to question everything from her choices to her womanhood. She rebuilt her image, worked through illness, and remade herself as a survivor first and an actor second. Samantha knows what happens when you let the world into your bedroom: everyone thinks they own it.
Raj Nidimoru also isn’t new to emotional fallout. The Family Man co-creator ended his marriage to Shhyamali — a split that played out more quietly, but was still very much a real-life reshuffle in the creative circle he belongs to. If he has now married Samantha, it’s not some whirlwind fling. It’s two people who have lived through relationship wreckage and decided that the next chapter doesn’t need an audience.
So yes, the alleged Coimbatore wedding makes sense. No star-studded guest list, no paparazzi drones, no PR team live-posting the pheras. Just two adults choosing the least dramatic way to do something deeply personal.
Is it confirmed? Not yet. But when the internet goes into meltdown this fast, it’s rarely because people imagine love stories out of thin air. Sometimes they’re reading the smoke because the fire already happened — quietly, far away from the cameras.
