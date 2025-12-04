GOLD/FOREX
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is radiant in new mehendi, wedding photos with Raj Nidimoru: ‘A love that steadies…’

Samantha's close friend Meghna Vinod shared several photos on Instagram

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The latest pictures, shared by Samantha’s close friend Meghna Vinod, are full of joy.

If you thought Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were done blessing your timeline, think again. Just when the internet had barely recovered from their surprise wedding drop, the couple has returned with a fresh set of mehendi photos.

When the Mehendi ceremony turns into a rom-com

The latest pictures, shared by Samantha’s close friend Meghna Vinod, are full of cheer. Samantha glows—literally—dressed in a bright yellow suit with a matching green dupatta, showing off her mehendi.

Along with the never-before-seen wedding snippets, Meghna Vinod dropped a heartfelt caption.

"What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free. Watching you get married, I've seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn't be happier for you. I also have to say how lucky I am ..I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

Fans were filled with joy.

Earlier this week, Samantha officially put all rumours to rest by sharing her first wedding photos on Instagram, captioned simply with "01.12.2025" and a row of white hearts.

The couple tied the knot at the Linga Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The ceremony followed the traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ritual and featured a guest list with only close friends and family.

