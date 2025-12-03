Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru wedding: Sister ends rumours about first marriage, calls couple ‘dignified’

She went on: “Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey.”

The wedding sparked fresh chatter after Raj’s former wife — known for her cryptic posts — uploaded an image of the universe with an arrow pointing to a tiny speck and the caption: “We live here!” Many interpreted it as a response to the nuptials. Reports, however, indicate that Raj and his ex-wife parted ways in 2022.

Ending her post, she reflected on the rituals performed that day. “Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. Some relationships don’t just happen… they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right.”

Without naming anyone, Sheetal addressed the speculation that erupted online after the wedding photos surfaced — from questions about Raj’s former wife to claims of an ongoing marriage. “As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward… with calm, dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention,” she wrote. “And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation — blessing them and supporting them in every way.”

