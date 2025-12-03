Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru wedding: Sister ends rumours about first marriage, calls couple ‘dignified’

Raj Nidimoru’s Sister responds to divorce rumours after wedding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Dubai: Raj Nidimoru’s sister, Sheetal, stepped into the spotlight on Monday with a quietly powerful message — one that celebrated her brother’s marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and shut down the swirling rumours around his first marriage.
Sharing a family portrait from the December 1 ceremony at the Isha Foundation, Sheetal wrote about the clarity and peace the union has brought into their lives.
“While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today… soaked, shivering during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears,” she wrote. They were not tears of heartbreak, she clarified, but “tears of gratitude.”
She went on: “Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey.”
Without naming anyone, Sheetal addressed the speculation that erupted online after the wedding photos surfaced — from questions about Raj’s former wife to claims of an ongoing marriage. “As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward… with calm, dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention,” she wrote. “And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation — blessing them and supporting them in every way.”
Ending her post, she reflected on the rituals performed that day. “Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. Some relationships don’t just happen… they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right.”
Samantha responded simply in the comments: “Love you!”
The actor and the filmmaker tied the knot on December 1 at the Linga Bhairava Temple within the Isha Foundation. Photos shared by Samantha showed the couple performing rituals and exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.
The wedding sparked fresh chatter after Raj’s former wife — known for her cryptic posts — uploaded an image of the universe with an arrow pointing to a tiny speck and the caption: “We live here!” Many interpreted it as a response to the nuptials. Reports, however, indicate that Raj and his ex-wife parted ways in 2022.
Samantha too has moved on from her previous marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya; the couple separated in 2021 after four years together. Naga is now married to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.
Samantha and Raj first collaborated in 2021 on Prime Video’s The Family Man, followed by Citadel: Honey Bunny.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox