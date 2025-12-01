Through all this success, Raj remained private. He was the kind of filmmaker who let his work speak and his life stay quiet. But 2024 changed the equation. When Samantha Ruth Prabhu entered his professional orbit through The Family Man 2 and later Citadel: Honey Bunny, the relationship slowly shifted from creative partnership to something deeper. They were seen together at matches, outings, and quiet public moments — never confirming anything, never denying it either.