The actress who was spotted at the Dubai Fashion Week showcase had an eventful break
Dubai: Looks like Citadel star Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to squeeze joy out of every minute — and her latest Dubai stopover proved just that.
In just 24 hours, the actress managed to live a whole moodboard: goofing around with the love of her life, indulging in guilt-free healthy eats, and yes, shopping her heart out in the city’s most glamorous malls.
Her Instagram reel, cheekily captioned “Dubai for a minute”, showed a playful and sometimes cheeky Samantha in her element.
The clip may have been short, but it gave away enough — including a blink-and-miss-it moment where she held onto someone’s hand. Fans, of course, are convinced it belongs to her Citadel director Raj Nidimoru, but Samantha let the mystery hang in the air.
Between heart-warming banter and handholding, the actress carved time for her wellness routine — proving that clean eating and glowing skin go hand in hand even when you’re jetting across time zones. Her breakfast bowl filled with eggs and avo was all things healhty. And because it’s Dubai, a detour into its luxury shopping havens was non-negotiable. Think chic stores, indulgent splurges, and a whole lot of sparkle.
If Samantha wanted to break the internet with a dash of romance and a slice of wanderlust, mission accomplished. From “Finally what she deserves” to “Her inner child is healing,” her fans flooded the comments with love and relief — happy to see their star laughing, glowing, and thriving.
In a day-long escape, Samantha showed that you don’t need weeks to reset. Sometimes, all it takes is 24 hours in Dubai — equal parts laughter, love, and luxe — to remind the world that you’re firmly back in the game. And did we tell you, she even squeezed in a bit of work.
She was in town to support modern-wear Indian designer Kresha Bajaj at Dubai Fashion Week, adding a touch of star power to her stylish holiday spectacle.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox