The film pulled in 191,730 admissions in its opening week, according to document supplied by local distributors Phars Films, making it the clear winner among new releases. By comparison, the BO admissions report posted 56,505 admissions for Mohanlal's stirring drama 'Hridayapoorvam', while Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari managed 15,218 admissions during the same the three-day opening weekend — a stark indication of how audiences cast their vote.

The numbers align neatly with the critical reception. Param Sundari has been widely panned, with many critics — myself included — struggling to see much merit in it. Instead of celebrating Kerala’s culture, it reduced Malayalis and their traditions to cheap caricatures.

Lokah, on the other hand, reminds you of cinema’s magic. The film drops us into a dystopian Bengaluru where a mysterious girl moves in next door to Naslen’s slacker character. What begins as a playful setup quickly unravels into something darker, with delivery boys and shady visitors hinting that she’s no ordinary tenant.

Exhibitors in India say strong word-of-mouth and repeat audiences have powered Lokah’s impressive run. Social media chatter, particularly around Kalyani Priyadarshan’s performance, has also amplified interest. She is nearly unrecognisable here — brooding, Converse-clad, and channeling her inner Kristen Stewart with panache. Naslen nails the goofy-neighbour act, his friends bring chaotic charm, and even the villain carries bite. The only stumbles? A slightly meandering second half and a random Tovino Thomas cameo that feels more like a distraction than a delight.

