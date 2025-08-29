Director Dominic Arun’s Lokah dares to do what Bollywood rarely does — reimagine local folklore and create an indigenous superhero universe. The film introduces Chandra (played with fiery poise by Kalyani), a mysterious young woman with a shadowy past who moves into a Bangalore apartment opposite two clueless bachelors. What starts off as a quirky, banter-heavy comedy soon plunges into darker, funkier territory — complete with cameos, action blocks, and even a swagger-filled Tovino Thomas appearance that electrifies the second half.

Despite some uneven VFX in the first half, Arun’s vision feels imaginative and distinctly rooted, with Kalyani’s Chandra anchoring it with stubbornness, swagger, and maturity. Naslen delivers his usual underdog charm, while Sandy as the antagonist brings a grounded menace. The result? A superhero film that’s flawed but fascinating, daring to build a franchise out of Kerala’s own myths and stories.

Interestingly, both leading ladies are nepo babies. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, headlined Param Sundari. On the other side, Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, stars in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Both women come with legacy surnames, both have access to the industry’s best, and both got a major release this week. Yet their films are being received worlds apart — one dismissed as Bollywood cosplay, the other celebrated as a bold reimagining of folklore.

