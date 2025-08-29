Dubai: There’s something called the male gaze, but after watching Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic comedy Param Sundari , I’m convinced there’s also something called the North Indian gaze when it comes to Kerala. Honestly, you could call it the Punjabification of South Indian culture and folklore. Everything is turned up to neon brightness — North Indians are fairer, extras from the South are darker, shabbier, and farcical. And yes, there’s even a token Kathakali-masked extra. The clichés are painful.

Then comes the sexualisation — and here the director proves to be an equal-opportunity offender. Sidharth’s rippling torso gets a slow-motion workout sequence, while Janhvi’s bare waist does all the heavy lifting in a sari. Both are objectified so relentlessly that even Hollywood Latinas might cower in shame.

Janhvi has already faced online trolling, but after this, your rage may quadruple. Her Malayalam is so massacred, so garbled, it sounds like an alien dialect. As a Malayali, every fibre of my being screamed in protest.

The writing doesn’t help. Cardboard characters rattle off token lines about Kerala’s “great literacy rates” and “progressive women-to-men ratios.” Coconut trees sway in every other frame. There’s even a borrowed line about how loving Param is passion while loving Venu is pedestrian — straight out of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When did cinematic plagiarism become cultural celebration?

The story? Please. It’s exactly what you saw in the trailer. Param, a hunky Punjabi brat, keeps burning through daddy’s money with failed start-ups. His last chance? An app — some Tinder-meets-Bumble nonsense that claims to scientifically match soulmates. Daddy dearest (a game Sanjay Kapoor) demands proof. Enter Sundari — a Malayali girl running a homestay with her precocious younger sister (Inayat Verma, who ironically feels more authentic than the leads). What follows is one long, glossy Kerala tourism commercial.

