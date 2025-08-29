Dubai: On Emirati Women’s Day which was celebrated on August 28th, you’d expect the spotlight to fall on polished CEOs, ministers, or influencers in power suits. Instead, Oscar-nominated Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad is in the middle of the Indian Ocean, perched on a fishing boat, camera in hand, chasing stories of women who battle waves more ferocious than any corporate storm.

Her family, once skeptical, now cheers her on. “My father used to ask, ‘How will you find a job?’” she says with a grin. “Now he shares ideas with me, even filming locations. He knows I can’t do anything else.”

“Even if they have thousands of men’s clubs, it won’t stop us from doing what we love. Support often comes late — only after we’ve already achieved something. But we still go ahead and do it.”

And this is no sparkling reality-show setup. “I hate that,” she says firmly. “These are real women with real stories. Their communities know them — who lost a husband, who lost a son. We just give them the space to speak. We don’t interfere.”

“The beauty of it is the surprise factor,” she says. “I’m from Dubai, surrounded by technology and advancement. But I wanted to do something else. I love travelling with my camera, meeting people whose stories never make the news. It’s our duty as filmmakers to give voice to the unknown.”

“She found out through the news,” Nahla recalls. “After that, she refused to let her other children fish. Instead, she worked herself to the bone to send them to university. She lost one, and she wouldn’t risk losing more. Look at that strength.”

