How the ultra-rich holiday in Dubai: Inside a royal suite with private cinema, gym and stunning Jumeirah Burj Al Arab views

This Jumeirah Al Naseem's suite feels like lush private retreat that's zen and luxurious

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
Dubai: This must be how the ultra-rich holiday in Dubai. I’ve seen my share of plush hotel rooms in the city, but walking into the expansive two-bedroom Royal Suite at Jumeirah Al Naseem made me slow down for a moment and take a deep breath.

The first thing that hit me was the sweeping azure ocean view from the terrace with the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab rising in the distance like it owns the horizon.

It’s not the kind of view you rush past — it pulls you in. Calm, striking, and quietly extravagant, it sets the tone for everything that follows.

Then there’s the balcony. At 6,600 square feet, it’s almost an experience of its own — big enough to host a proper brunch, a few evening sundowners, or just sit with your coffee while the sea breeze does its thing. It’s where the room first feels less like a suite and more like a private retreat.

A space that lets you breathe

Inside, the suite unfolds thoughtfully. The formal living room has that understated elegance — wooden accents softening its generous size and a sense of warmth running through the design. The fully functional kitchen is sleek and practical, hidden enough to keep the focus on the view, but ready for anyone who likes having the option to cook, even on holiday.

The bedroom is simple but indulgent, anchored by a king-sized bed and floor-to-ceiling windows framing the ocean.

The ensuite bathroom carries forward the same balance — finished with gold and wood details that feel polished but never loud. The walk-in wardrobe connects it all together seamlessly — a small thing, but it makes the space feel lived-in, not staged.

The private cinema moment

But the moment that stayed with me? The private cinema. Tucked quietly within this palatial suite, it’s your own little escape — a cozy, soundproof space where movie nights stop being casual and start feeling curated. I sat there for a few minutes imagining the possibilities: popcorn, pajamas, no one else around. It’s luxury you don’t show off; it’s the kind you keep for yourself.

And if movies aren’t your thing, there’s also a personal gym, because of course there is.

With space for up to eight guests, this suite is built for families, friends, or anyone who values room to move. Even the bathrooms, with gold and marble finishes, are a masterclass in understated luxury and elegance.

By the time I walked out, I found myself back on that balcony, watching the ocean.

Clearly, the Two-Bedroom Royal Suite doesn’t shout for your attention — it doesn’t need to. Between the views, the space, and yes, that private cinema, it quietly reminds you why Dubai does luxury like nowhere else.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years
