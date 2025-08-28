Dubai: This must be how the ultra-rich holiday in Dubai. I’ve seen my share of plush hotel rooms in the city, but walking into the expansive two-bedroom Royal Suite at Jumeirah Al Naseem made me slow down for a moment and take a deep breath.

The first thing that hit me was the sweeping azure ocean view from the terrace with the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab rising in the distance like it owns the horizon.

It’s not the kind of view you rush past — it pulls you in. Calm, striking, and quietly extravagant, it sets the tone for everything that follows.