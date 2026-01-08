Trio confirmed for Bahrain Championship

Free admission and festival atmosphere await fans at Royal Golf Club
Dubai: Three-time Major Champion Padraig Harrington, current Race to Dubai leader Jayden Schaper and former winner Dylan Frittelli are set to tee it up at the Bahrain Championship from January 29-February 1 — with fans invited to experience world-class golf and a packed programme of entertainment at the Royal Golf Club.
The trio will join 2025 Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Martin Couvra in Bahrain for the third edition of the tournament.
Ireland’s Harrington returns for a second time, having finished five-under-par and tied for 38th in last year’s tournament. The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, who won back-to-back Open Championships in 2007 and 2008, followed by the 2008 PGA Championship, continues to compete at the highest level, adding two Senior Major championships to his list of achievements in 2025.
“I’m looking forward to returning to Royal Golf Club for what is always a really enjoyable week,” said Harrington. “The Bahrain Championship brings a great deal of excitement to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and I’m delighted to once again be part of the event.”
Schaper, the current leader of the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, will look to continue his dominant start to the 2026 season. The South African has claimed consecutive DP World Tour victories, securing back-to-back play-off wins at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, and currently leads the standings with 1,348 Race to Dubai points.
“I’m excited to be coming back to Bahrain and joining the field for this special event,” said Schaper. “Royal Golf Club is a fantastic venue and hopefully we can showcase some great golf for the local fans.”
Fellow countryman Frittelli comes into the event with one title under his belt, having made three birdies in his final six holes to record a two-shot victory in the 2024 edition. It marked the 35-year-old’s third DP World Tour win and his first in six years.
“Bahrain will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Frittelli. “I’m looking forward to returning and hopefully creating some more great memories at Royal Golf Club later this month.”
The Bahrain Championship is the third event on the Race to Dubai’s International Swing, and the third consecutive event to be played in the Middle East after the Dubai Invitational and Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
General admission is completely free for all four days, making the event accessible to the whole Bahraini community. Fans can register for their free tickets via Platinum List and enjoy the on-course action alongside an entertainment-filled Championship Village. Beyond the fairways, the Championship Village transforms the Royal Golf Club into a festival atmosphere for the whole family.
