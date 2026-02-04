Brighton College Dubai holds Junior Open at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Ralif Nuretdinov captured the Overall Boys’ Gross title with an impressive 69, while fellow Brighton student Jack Severn took top honors in the Boys’ Net Division A (Age 14+) with a stellar net score of 66.

The Brighton College Junior Golf Open is an annual junior golf tournament organised by Brighton College Dubai and held at Arabian Ranches Golf Club in the UAE. It’s an 18‑hole individual stroke‑play competition open to amateur junior golfers aged roughly 10 to 19 who hold a valid handicap from the Emirates Golf Federation (GHIN) or an affiliated club.

Players compete in Gross and Net divisions across different age groups, giving young golfers a structured, competitive environment to showcase and develop their skills. The event regularly attracts aspiring young players from across the UAE and celebrates their performances with awards, on‑course prizes, and an awards ceremony at the end of the day.

Alongside the achievements of Brighton students, the tournament showcased strong competition in both Net and Gross categories across boys’ and girls’ divisions, highlighting the depth of junior golf talent in the UAE. The event also featured popular on-course challenges that added extra excitement for the participants.

Organised in collaboration with Arabian Ranches Golf Club, the event benefited from superb course conditions and professional management. A 95% full-course handicap was applied to ensure a level playing field for all junior golfers.

Through our strong partnership with Arabian Ranches Golf Club, we create an inclusive environment where young people, from beginners to experienced competitors, can engage with the sport, grow in confidence and develop a lifelong appreciation for it. We are proud of all our pupils who took part and represented the college so positively at this year’s tournament.”

Head Master at Brighton College Dubai, Mr Simon Crane said: "At Brighton College Dubai, we recognise the important role golf plays in developing focus, discipline, and resilience, and we are committed to ensuring it is accessible to pupils of all abilities.

The day wrapped up with an awards ceremony at the Golf Club, where pupils, families, and school staff came together to celebrate both accomplishments and the spirit of sportsmanship.

Now firmly recognised as a highlight of the College’s sporting calendar, the Brighton College Junior Golf Open continues to gain prestige, showcasing the College’s dedication to offering high-quality competitive experiences while nurturing well-rounded development in its pupils, both on the course and beyond.

