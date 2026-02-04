Abu Dhabi to host the first-ever Open Masters Games in 2026

The capital is gearing up for the largest multi-sport event in the Middle East
Abu Dhabi: The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 marks a landmark moment in the international sporting calendar, positioning Abu Dhabi as host of the largest and most inclusive multi-sport event ever staged in the Middle East.
The Games will take place from 6 to 15 February 2026, with events hosted across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. More than 25,000 athletes representing 92 nationalities are expected to participate, with anticipated spectator numbers exceeding 500,000.
As the inaugural edition of the Open Masters Games, the event represents a significant evolution of the traditional World Masters Games model, expanding participation to athletes of all abilities and backgrounds, without qualification barriers.
The programme features 38 sports, including six traditional Emirati sports and 13 sports for People of Determination. Competitions will be staged across 18 indoor and 20 outdoor world-class facilities, supported by 7,200 volunteers and more than 30 local and international partners.
Staged across multiple cities and world-class venues, the Games demonstrate Abu Dhabi’s proven capacity to deliver major global sporting events while integrating culture, community, and quality of life into the overall experience. Backed by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA) and recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 establishes a new global benchmark for inclusive, lifelong participation in sport.
Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the Games supports national priorities across five key pillars: health, society, economy, sport, and legacy.
• Promotes physical activity among adults, supporting healthier lifestyles and reducing non-communicable diseases.
• Aligns with national health strategies by positioning sport as a driver of healthy ageing and overall wellbeing.
• Serves as a platform for inclusion and intergenerational connection, uniting participants from their 30s to their 70s and beyond.
• Inspires long-term community programmes and sustained participation in sport, creating enduring social benefits.
• With more than 25,000 participants and over 40% international attendance, the Games will stimulate economic activity across tourism, retail, hospitality, and transport.
• Generates demand for local suppliers and services, delivering both short- and long-term economic gains.
• Hosting a multi-sport event across 20+ venues strengthens Abu Dhabi’s capacity to stage world-class competitions.
• Encourages a culture of regular physical activity and embeds fitness into daily life.
• Reinforces Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as leading global destinations for major sporting events.
• Highlights the nation’s commitment to innovation, wellbeing, and forward-looking leadership.
The Games feature a diverse programme spanning traditional, Olympic, and emerging disciplines, including:
Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Bowling, Canoeing/Kayaking, Chess, Cricket, Cycling, Football, Golf, Show Jumping, Ice Hockey, Judo, Jiu-Jitsu, Karate, Muay Thai, Netball, Obstacle Course Racing, Orienteering, Padel, Rugby, Sailing, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball, Weightlifting, and Beach Wrestling.
The Games proudly showcase heritage disciplines that celebrate the UAE’s cultural identity:
1. Al Tabba – A traditional team game symbolising community spirit and agility, played with a wooden bat and high-bounce ball in a fast-paced contest of precision and coordination.
2. Camel Racing – One of the UAE’s most iconic heritage sports, combining endurance, speed, and strategy, blending deep tradition with modern innovation.
3. Dhow Sailing – A tribute to the nation’s maritime heritage, raced in traditional wooden boats requiring teamwork, strength, and navigational skill.
4. Diving – Inspired by historic pearl-diving traditions, now a modern sport linking technical ability with marine heritage.
5. Endurance Horse Racing – A test of stamina and horsemanship over long distances, reflecting the historic bond between Emiratis and Arabian horses.
6. Falconry – A powerful cultural symbol highlighting the relationship between falcon and handler, blending ancient practice with competitive sport.
The Games will be hosted across iconic facilities, including: Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, Hudayriyat Island, ADNEC, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Al Mirfa, Al Wathba Race Track, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Al Falah Falconry Club, Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Yas Acres Golf Club, Yas Links Golf Club, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Mubadala Arena, Space 42, Al Ain Adventure, Abu Dhabi Padel Kingdom, The Club, Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, and Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox