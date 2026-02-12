Momentum surges on Day 3 of Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

Expanded disciplines and global athletes light up Abu Dhabi venues
The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 gathered further momentum on Day 3, as an expanded programme of sports highlighted the scale, diversity and international spirit of the Games.
ADNEC remained a central hub of activity, hosting competitions in badminton, basketball, volleyball, weightlifting, chess and table tennis. The venue drew steady crowds of athletes and spectators, creating an atmosphere defined by focus, encouragement and competitive intensity.
At Mubadala Arena, judo athletes stepped onto the mat in contests that tested technique and resilience, while the Abu Dhabi Marine Club staged canoe and kayak races, sailing competitions and kitesurfing, underlining the emirate’s strong connection to water sports. Rooted in the UAE’s maritime heritage, Dhow Sailing events also got underway, continuing one of the six traditional heritage sports featured at the Games.
Elsewhere, squash matches at The Club extended late into the day, while the ice rink at Zayed Sports City introduced ice hockey to the programme, adding a faster, high-intensity dimension to the competition schedule.
Hudayriyat Island once again stood out as a dynamic outdoor venue, hosting the triathlon, beach volleyball, orienteering and beach wrestling. Athletes navigated demanding conditions that tested endurance, strategy and adaptability. In the pool, swimming events at Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club showcased speed, stamina and technical skill, while shooting competitions in Al Ain placed the spotlight on precision and control.
Cricket, 7-a-side football and archery at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium, alongside Muay Thai contests at Space42, further demonstrated the wide-ranging nature of the Games, offering athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds the chance to compete on an international stage.
Beyond competition, Day 3 reflected the Games’ wider community impact. Athletes from the Emirates Society for Parents’ Care & Relief visited ADNEC and Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy, where they took part in athletics events as part of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. Their participation underscored the inclusive spirit of the Games and reinforced the role of sport as a platform for empowerment, wellbeing and lifelong participation.
Humans of OMGAD
Members of the Emirates Society for Parents’ Care & Relief
Country: UAE | Sport: Athletics
Members of the Emirates Society for Parents’ Care & Relief took to the athletics track, embodying determination and lifelong vitality. Their presence carried a powerful message: that movement and participation remain essential at every stage of life. Through their involvement, they reminded the community that passion does not fade with time, and that sport continues to nurture both physical and mental wellbeing.
Quote:
“Sport has no age. As long as the heart carries the will, the journey continues.”
Dr. Vivek Chaudhary
Country: India | Sport: Basketball
Dr. Vivek Chaudhary has been connected to basketball since his school days, carrying that passion through his years as a player, educator and mentor. Now competing in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, he embraces the opportunity to return to the court. Inspired by fellow athletes and driven by a lifelong love for the sport, he views this chapter as a way to stay active, connected and purposeful.
Quote:
“Sport keeps you physically active, mentally strong, and socially connected. It gives you a reason to stay engaged at every stage of life.”