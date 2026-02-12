GOLD/FOREX
Day 7 of Open Masters Games sees thrilling action across Abu Dhabi

Falconry, swimming, athletics, and student engagement mark vibrant day

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Competition continued at a fast pace across the emirate on Day 7 of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, with athletes taking part in a wide range of disciplines while spectators, students, and guests gathered at venues and Community Hubs to experience the spirit of the Games.

A highlight of the day was the visit of Bulgarian football legend Hristo Stoichkov. The former international star toured ADNEC, observing competitions and exploring Community Hub activities. He later visited Zayed Sports City, meeting athletes and fans during a meet-and-greet session that created memorable moments for participants and visitors alike.

Falconry competitions also continued at the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club in Al Falah. Recognised as one of the UAE’s most treasured traditional sports, falconry is among the heritage disciplines featured at the Games. Its inclusion underscores the event’s commitment to celebrating Emirati cultural heritage alongside international sporting competitions, offering athletes and spectators a deeper connection to the nation’s traditions.

Across venues, fans filled the stands, supporting athletes and contributing to the vibrant atmosphere that has defined the Games. School students from across Abu Dhabi visited ADNEC to watch competitions and engage with activities at the Community Hub. At the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Centre, student groups attended swimming events, gaining firsthand exposure to the Games and the athletes in action.

With three days remaining, competitions continue across multiple venues, bringing together athletes from around the world in a celebration of sport, cultural exchange, and lifelong participation.

Humans of OMGAD

José Luis López Camarena
Country: Mexico | Sport: Athletics
José Luis López Camarena, a distinguished Mexican race walker and 32-time world champion, brings decades of experience to the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. Having competed in major championships worldwide in both track and road events, this marks his first appearance at the Games and his debut in the UAE. He is joined by his students, who are themselves masters athletes competing in the event — a reflection of his enduring dedication to mentorship and the lifelong pursuit of athletics.
Quote: “Sport is the best medicine. Stay active, keep moving, and remember that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body.”

Khaled Al Khanjari
Country: UAE | Role: Media Volunteer
With extensive experience volunteering at major events, Khaled Al Khanjari plays a key role at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 by documenting athletes’ journeys through photography and videography. His work captures moments of determination and achievement, helping share the spirit of the Games with the wider community. Through his contribution, he supports the Games’ mission to promote active lifestyles and reinforce the belief that sport is accessible at every stage of life.
Quote: “Sport is a powerful message that knows no age. It stays with us, bringing energy and purpose throughout every stage of life.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
