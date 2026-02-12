Day 7 of Open Masters Games sees thrilling action across Abu Dhabi

Falconry, swimming, athletics, and student engagement mark vibrant day
Abu Dhabi: Competition continued at a fast pace across the emirate on Day 7 of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, with athletes taking part in a wide range of disciplines while spectators, students, and guests gathered at venues and Community Hubs to experience the spirit of the Games.
A highlight of the day was the visit of Bulgarian football legend Hristo Stoichkov. The former international star toured ADNEC, observing competitions and exploring Community Hub activities. He later visited Zayed Sports City, meeting athletes and fans during a meet-and-greet session that created memorable moments for participants and visitors alike.
Falconry competitions also continued at the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club in Al Falah. Recognised as one of the UAE’s most treasured traditional sports, falconry is among the heritage disciplines featured at the Games. Its inclusion underscores the event’s commitment to celebrating Emirati cultural heritage alongside international sporting competitions, offering athletes and spectators a deeper connection to the nation’s traditions.
Across venues, fans filled the stands, supporting athletes and contributing to the vibrant atmosphere that has defined the Games. School students from across Abu Dhabi visited ADNEC to watch competitions and engage with activities at the Community Hub. At the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Centre, student groups attended swimming events, gaining firsthand exposure to the Games and the athletes in action.
With three days remaining, competitions continue across multiple venues, bringing together athletes from around the world in a celebration of sport, cultural exchange, and lifelong participation.
José Luis López Camarena
Country: Mexico | Sport: Athletics
José Luis López Camarena, a distinguished Mexican race walker and 32-time world champion, brings decades of experience to the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. Having competed in major championships worldwide in both track and road events, this marks his first appearance at the Games and his debut in the UAE. He is joined by his students, who are themselves masters athletes competing in the event — a reflection of his enduring dedication to mentorship and the lifelong pursuit of athletics.
Quote: “Sport is the best medicine. Stay active, keep moving, and remember that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body.”
Khaled Al Khanjari
Country: UAE | Role: Media Volunteer
With extensive experience volunteering at major events, Khaled Al Khanjari plays a key role at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 by documenting athletes’ journeys through photography and videography. His work captures moments of determination and achievement, helping share the spirit of the Games with the wider community. Through his contribution, he supports the Games’ mission to promote active lifestyles and reinforce the belief that sport is accessible at every stage of life.
Quote: “Sport is a powerful message that knows no age. It stays with us, bringing energy and purpose throughout every stage of life.”