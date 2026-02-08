Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026: Global sporting icons shine on day three

It underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a premier sport destination
The Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026 continued to deliver high-energy competition and international flair on its third day, as athletes aged 30 and above from across the globe competed in a celebration of experience, endurance, and sporting excellence. Running from 6 to 15 February, the championship underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a premier destination for major global sporting events.
The games feature a rich and diverse programme, with emerging disciplines gaining visibility alongside established sports, reflecting the evolving landscape of international competition. The event also benefits from official support from leading institutions, including TRENDS Research & Advisory, reinforcing its broader cultural and intellectual engagement.
Day three was marked by prominent attendance, with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attending part of the competitions. His presence highlighted the national significance of the tournament and the leadership’s continued support for initiatives that promote active lifestyles and international sporting exchange.
The championship is held under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a factor that further cements Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub capable of delivering world-class sporting events. The games are being staged across state-of-the-art venues in the capital, offering athletes and spectators an elite competitive environment.
At its core, the Abu Dhabi Masters Games champion the principle of “Sport for All,” encouraging lifelong participation in physical activity while bringing together seasoned athletes, former professionals, and sporting enthusiasts from diverse age categories and backgrounds. The event also provides a platform for sporting legends to reconnect with competitive arenas, inspiring new generations through their continued dedication and performance.
With momentum building and competition intensifying across multiple disciplines, excitement is set to grow in the days ahead, as participants pursue podium finishes and the games continue to showcase the unifying power of sport on a global stage.
Momentum continued to build on Day Three of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, as an expanded programme of competitions underscored both the scale and diversity of the multi-sport event.
ADNEC remained a focal point of activity, hosting badminton, basketball, volleyball, weightlifting, chess, and table tennis. The venue drew steady crowds, with athletes competing in a supportive yet focused atmosphere that reflected the inclusive ethos of the Games.
At Mubadala Arena, judo bouts showcased technique, discipline, and resilience, while the Abu Dhabi Marine Club highlighted the emirate’s deep connection to water sports. The venue hosted canoe and kayak races, sailing competitions, and kite surfing, alongside the start of traditional dhow sailing — one of six heritage sports featured in the Games, linking modern competition with the UAE’s maritime legacy.
Elsewhere, The Club saw squash matches extend late into the evening, while the Ice Rink at Zayed Sports City introduced ice hockey to the programme, adding speed and physical intensity to the day’s events.
Hudayriyat Island continued to stand out as one of the most dynamic venues, staging the triathlon, beach volleyball, orienteering, and beach wrestling. Athletes faced demanding outdoor conditions that tested endurance, strategy, and adaptability. In the pool, swimming competitions at Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club brought a series of races defined by speed, stamina, and technical precision, while shooting events in Al Ain placed the spotlight on focus and control.
Team and combat sports also featured prominently. Cricket, 7v7 football, and archery competitions took place at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium, while Muay Thai contests at Space42 further demonstrated the breadth of disciplines on offer. Together, the events highlighted the Games’ role as a global platform for athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds.
Beyond competition, Day Three also reflected the Games’ wider social impact. Members of The Emirates Society for Parents’ Care & Relief visited ADNEC and Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy, where they participated in athletics events as part of the programme. Their involvement reinforced the inclusive spirit of the Games and underscored sport’s role in promoting empowerment, wellbeing, and lifelong participation.
