Falcon Hunting set for debut at Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

Falconry is a majestic display of the bond between falconers and their bird

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Falcon Hunting is a new sport introduced to the Open Masters Games
Falcon Hunting is a new sport introduced to the Open Masters Games

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 welcomes another new sport to the competition in Falcon Hunting.

The provisional Falconry competition will take place on Friday 13 February and Saturday 14 February at the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club.

Deeply embedded in Emirati heritage, falconry is a striking expression of the relationship between falconers and their birds. This distinctive sport celebrates expertise, cultural tradition, and the effortless elegance of these renowned birds of prey.

Falconry is an exhilarating contest of speed, precision, and trust, with trained falcons hurtling along a 400-metre course at remarkable pace. Blending centuries-old practice with contemporary competition, it highlights the exceptional partnership between bird and handler in a captivating showcase of accuracy and strength.

The event will include a 400-metre straight sprint in which falcons must showcase their speed and accuracy by flying from a set starting point to a lure positioned at the finish. Each bird will have two timed runs, with its quickest effort determining its placing.

Falcons will be grouped into three official weight divisions: small falcons weighing between 200 and 700 grams, medium falcons weighing between 700 and 1000 grams, and large falcons weighing more than 1000 grams.

Scoring will be based solely on time. Every falcon will complete two runs along the 400-metre straight course, and the fastest time recorded across those attempts will decide the final standings within each weight class and age category.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
