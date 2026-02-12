Falcon Hunting set for debut at Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

Deeply embedded in Emirati heritage, falconry is a striking expression of the relationship between falconers and their birds. This distinctive sport celebrates expertise, cultural tradition, and the effortless elegance of these renowned birds of prey.

Falconry is an exhilarating contest of speed, precision, and trust, with trained falcons hurtling along a 400-metre course at remarkable pace. Blending centuries-old practice with contemporary competition, it highlights the exceptional partnership between bird and handler in a captivating showcase of accuracy and strength.

The event will include a 400-metre straight sprint in which falcons must showcase their speed and accuracy by flying from a set starting point to a lure positioned at the finish. Each bird will have two timed runs, with its quickest effort determining its placing.

Falcons will be grouped into three official weight divisions: small falcons weighing between 200 and 700 grams, medium falcons weighing between 700 and 1000 grams, and large falcons weighing more than 1000 grams.

Scoring will be based solely on time. Every falcon will complete two runs along the 400-metre straight course, and the fastest time recorded across those attempts will decide the final standings within each weight class and age category.

