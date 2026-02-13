Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 thrills on day 8

Athletes, students and global delegations celebrate sport across 22 disciplines
Abu Dhabi: The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 moved closer to its conclusion on Day 8, maintaining strong participation and competitive momentum across 22 sports at 14 venues throughout the emirate.
As the Games entered their final stretch, competitions continued across a diverse programme of disciplines, while international delegations, students, and visitors gathered to experience both the sporting action and the vibrant Community Hub activities.
A delegation from Japan — host of the next World Masters Games — visited ADNEC to observe competitions and review operational and community engagement initiatives. The visit provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange and highlighted Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 as a benchmark for hosting large-scale international sporting events. It also reinforced collaboration between current and future host cities within the global masters sports movement.
Adding further distinction to the day’s events, Bulgarian football legend Hristo Stoichkov visited Hudayriyat Island for a meet-and-greet with athletes and fans. His presence created memorable interactions and highlighted the Games’ ability to connect global sporting icons with participants and the wider community.
Student participation remained a central pillar of the programme. Delegations from Lycée Louis Massignon, Abu Dhabi University, MBZ University, Liwa University, and Health & Science College attended competitions at ADNEC and explored Community Hub activities. Students from Abu Dhabi University and other institutions also visited Hudayriyat Island and Zayed Sports City, witnessing competitions and engaging directly with the Games’ initiatives.
With events continuing across multiple venues, the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 has sustained a dynamic atmosphere, uniting athletes, students, and international visitors in a celebration of sport, participation, and community. The presence of global delegations and educational institutions reflects the Games’ broader legacy and its role in positioning Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for international sporting events.
Humans of OMGAD
Muna Alameri — Athletics (Race Walking)
With more than two decades dedicated to race walking, Muna Alameri has cultivated a lifelong connection to sport, participating in numerous community and wellness initiatives across the UAE. Her commitment was rewarded at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, where she secured third place in her discipline.
A retired professional and proud mother, Alameri views sport as a powerful platform for promoting health, resilience, and balance — inspiring others to embrace active living at every stage of life.
Quote: “Securing third place at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is a proud milestone in my journey. It reflects years of dedication and the belief that perseverance leads to achievement.”
Deepra Ahluwalia — Emcee & Sports Journalist
With more than five years of experience as a sports journalist and event emcee, Deepra Ahluwalia has hosted major sporting events across the UAE. Passionate about storytelling and audience engagement, she contributes to the success of events by fostering energetic, inclusive, and memorable experiences.
She believes sport serves as a bridge between cultures, inspiring communities and bringing people together through shared passion and purpose.
Quote: “The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 has created a meaningful platform that brings together people of different nations, age groups, and talents to celebrate the unifying power of sport.”