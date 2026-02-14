GOLD/FOREX
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 enters penultimate day

Athletes celebrate sport, heritage, and community across 16 venues in the UAE capital

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
23 sports, interactive events, and family activities bring communities together.
The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 moved into its penultimate day on Saturday, offering a vibrant celebration of sport, culture, and community across the UAE capital. Athletes competed in 23 sports at 16 venues as excitement built ahead of the Games’ grand closing.

As the sporting programme approached its conclusion, the day showcased the diversity that has defined the event since its opening, combining international competition with Emirati traditions. A highlight was camel racing at Al Wathba Camel Race Track, a beloved cultural sport that brought together spectators and participants to experience one of the nation’s treasured heritage practices. Falconry competitions continued at the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, giving visitors an authentic glimpse into another enduring Emirati tradition.

Community engagement remained central to the Games’ atmosphere. A delegation from the Community Development Authority visited competitions at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), touring events and exploring the Community Hub before heading to Zayed Sports City, where they engaged with athletes and took part in a friendly football match.

Adding to the excitement, Emirati football legend Ismail Matar made a special appearance at Zayed Sports City, inspiring athletes through his interaction with fans and participants.

As competitions across venues began to wrap up, anticipation grew for the Farewell Ceremony on Sunday at Hudayriyat Island, which will officially close the Games. The final day will also feature the Open Masters Games Family Run, uniting participants of all ages in a celebration of movement, inclusion, and community spirit.

Throughout the event, athletes, residents, and visitors have come together, reinforcing the Games’ message that sport unites and inspires people at every stage of life.

Humans of OMGAD

Estevão Luis Beninca – Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai & MMA Coach
With over 23 years in martial arts, Estevão has dedicated his career to developing athletes and advancing combat sports. As a coach at PALMS Sports in the UAE and founder of Garra Team in Brazil, he mentors the next generation while drawing on his experience as a professional Muay Thai and MMA competitor. “Beyond being just a sport, martial arts is about discipline, resilience, and a lifelong commitment to growth and excellence,” he said.

Basma Khamis Naguib Ibrahim – Athletics (Race Walking)
A veteran race walker with over 15 years of experience, Basma has earned bronze medals at consecutive Games. A special educational needs teacher and mother of three, she balances family, work, and sport while inspiring those around her. “I’m proud to compete in front of my family and inspire future generations through sport,” said Basma.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla Rasheed
