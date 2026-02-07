Masters Games 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with grand opening ceremony

Historic first edition in the Middle East unites athletes across generations
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026 — the first event of its kind in the Middle East.
The Games bring together more than 25,000 male and female athletes from 90 countries, competing over ten days across more than 35 sports.
The championship reflects Abu Dhabi’s central role as a global hub for hosting major sporting events and underscores the UAE’s commitment to positioning sport as a strategic pillar of sustainable human development, a key driver of family cohesion, and an enabler of quality of life, in line with the objectives of the UAE’s Year of the Family.
The opening ceremony took place at Zayed Sports City in the presence of several highnesses, excellencies and senior officials, as well as presidents and representatives of international sports federations, alongside official delegations and athletes from around the world.
The ceremony embodied Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive vision for staging global events, combining the highest standards of professionalism and organization with innovation in delivering the sporting experience and reinforcing national cultural identity — ensuring a sustainable community impact that extends beyond the sporting event itself.
Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed affirmed that hosting the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026 represents a practical translation of the UAE’s strategic vision to harness sport as a comprehensive development tool, contributing to preventive health and the promotion of active lifestyles. His Highness noted that organizing this global event further consolidates Abu Dhabi’s advanced position on the international sporting events map as a global platform that brings together world-class infrastructure and sophisticated organizational expertise.
For his part, Sergey Bubka, President of the International Masters Games Association, described the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026 as a historic milestone, being the first edition of the Masters Games to be held in the Middle East, uniting athletes from around the world in a shared celebration of sport and active living.
He added that the Games reflect a firm belief that sport enriches our lives, bringing happiness, health and purpose at all stages of life. The diversity of participants, including athletes competing across different age groups, sends a clear global message that passion for sport knows no limits. He noted that Abu Dhabi has provided an inspiring environment that welcomes the world, supports athletes, and embodies the true spirit of the Masters movement founded on friendship, respect, and the concept of lifelong sport.
The opening ceremony featured an integrated artistic performance presenting symbolic storytelling inspired by Emirati heritage and the deep human connection to movement, discipline and challenge. It portrayed the athlete’s journey as a continuous life path across different stages of age, built on commitment, belonging and purpose, reinforcing the official slogan of the Abu Dhabi Masters Games, “United by Sport, Living an Active Life,” in line with the event’s message of promoting sport as a way of life for individuals and families.
More than 25,000 athletes from over 92 nationalities and countries are participating in the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026, competing over ten days in more than 35 sports, including six traditional Emirati sports. The event reflects international confidence in Abu Dhabi’s organizational capabilities and strengthens its position as a global destination for hosting major multi-sport championships and events.
Competitions will continue until 15 February 2026, with athletes aged 30 and above taking part in a wide range of modern sports alongside several heritage sports. The main competitions are being held from 7 to 14 February 2026.
Heritage sports, women’s categories and community competitions hold a central place in the Masters Games programme, reaffirming that the event goes beyond competition to serve as a platform supporting the values of the UAE’s Year of the Family. It promotes sustainable community participation, encourages families to adopt active and healthy lifestyles, and positions sport as a unifying space that strengthens intergenerational connections.
Competitions are being staged at a number of modern sports venues across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, reflecting the emirate’s comprehensive readiness and its ability to host and organize global events according to the highest international standards, while supporting its strategy to build an integrated and sustainable sports sector.
The organising committee has announced that tickets for the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi 2026 Masters Games have completely sold out. The Games kick off on Friday in the capital and will run until 15 February, with the participation of more than 25,000 male and female athletes representing over 92 nationalities.
These large numbers of competitors will take part in 38 different sports, including six traditional heritage sports and 13 para-sports — a first for the Middle East. This highlights the scale of the event and its potential impact on the local sports and tourism sectors.
The organising committee expects attendance to exceed 500,000 spectators. Events will be hosted across 18 indoor and 20 world-class outdoor venues distributed throughout Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.
Around 7,200 male and female volunteers are contributing to the organisation of the Games, reflecting the high level of professionalism in event management. The tournament also creates significant economic opportunities for local facilities, hotels, and restaurants throughout the duration of the Games.
