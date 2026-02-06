Rita Ora and Leona Lewis headline Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

The pair will take to the stage at Zayed Sports City Stadium
Pop icons Rita Ora and Leona Lewis will perform at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi at Zayed Sports City Stadium on Friday, 6 February.
Rita Ora rose to international fame in 2012 with her debut album Ora, which featured hits like “R.I.P.”, “How We Do (Party)”, and “Shine Ya Light”.
Lewis made her name on a popular UK television music competition, X Factor. Her debut single “Bleeding Love”, topped charts in more than 30 countries and became one of the best-selling singles of the 2000s.
Entertainment at the welcome ceremony also includes performances by Lebanese star Carole Samaha and Emirati artist Rashed Al Nuaimi.
Blending striking light displays with cultural performances celebrating Emirati heritage, the ceremony will present Abu Dhabi’s energy and ambition to a global audience, highlighting sport, community and a belief that passion knows no boundaries.
General admission tickets are available for just Dhs25 on Ticketmaster, offering fans the chance to see global stars at the opening of the event.
President of the International Masters Games Associtaiton, Sergii Bubka shares his excitement for the opening night in Abu Dhabi: “The Welcome Ceremony marks the moment when the world truly comes together in Abu Dhabi. It celebrates the joy of sport, the power of community, and the belief that passion and performance have no age limits. With over 21’000 athletes sharing this stage, it sends a powerful message: Sport without Limits is alive and stronger than ever!”
The event is a major, international multi‑sport event being held in the United Arab Emirates from 6 to 15 February 2026. It’s designed as a celebration of sport, participation and community rather than an elite competition, bringing together both competitive and recreational athletes from around the world.
Unlike traditional elite tournaments, the Masters Games are open to adults who meet age requirements (generally 30 years and above for most sports, with some exceptions like swimming for ages 25+), and no qualification standards or elite status is required to take part.
The Games will feature multiple sport categories, from athletics, football, cycling and basketball to golf, tennis, swimming and more, contested across multiple age categories so that participants compete with peers of similar ages.
In addition to mainstream sports, the programme includes traditional Emirati events that reflect local culture, such as camel racing, falconry, endurance horse racing, dhow sailing and other heritage activities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox