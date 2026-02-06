Rita Ora and Leona Lewis headline Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

President of the International Masters Games Associtaiton, Sergii Bubka shares his excitement for the opening night in Abu Dhabi: “The Welcome Ceremony marks the moment when the world truly comes together in Abu Dhabi. It celebrates the joy of sport, the power of community, and the belief that passion and performance have no age limits. With over 21’000 athletes sharing this stage, it sends a powerful message: Sport without Limits is alive and stronger than ever!”