Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 expands with athletics debut

Athletics begins at Zayed Sports City as new community hub boosts fan engagement

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Global sporting event highlights heritage sports, para-sports, and inclusive competition.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 reached a new milestone on Day 5 as athletics competitions officially began at Zayed Sports City Stadium, bringing athletes to one of the UAE’s most iconic sporting venues.

The day marked a significant expansion of both the sporting and community dimensions of the Games, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global destination for inclusive and lifelong sport.

A new Community Hub opened at Zayed Sports City, joining the existing hubs at ADNEC and Hudayriyat Island and extending access for visitors to experience the Games beyond competition.

With three hubs now active, participants and spectators engaged with interactive zones, partner activations, and activities centred on wellbeing, movement, and healthy living. Heroes of Determination were among the visitors at Hudayriyat Island, where they watched competitions and took part in Community Hub experiences.

The day also welcomed a number of distinguished visitors across venues. 

Shamma Al Mazroui, Minister of Community Empowerment, toured the Games, highlighting the importance of sport in strengthening community wellbeing and encouraging active lifestyles. 

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, visited ADNEC, where he witnessed competitions and met participants within the Community Hub. Furthermore, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation for Bodybuilding and Fitness, explored the competitions along with the Community Hub.

ADNEC also received 22 dignitaries from the Al Jadaara Leadership Development Programme, underscoring the Games’ national significance and its role in bringing leaders closer to athletes and communities. 

Adding to the day’s highlights, internationally recognised powerlifter and social media personality Anatoly visited ADNEC, where he met athletes and visitors. Known for inspiring millions through his demonstrations of strength, his presence created memorable interactions and further strengthened the connection between global sporting figures and the wider community.

Competitions continued across multiple venues in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, spanning a wide range of disciplines and bringing together athletes united by their shared commitment to sport. 

Humans of OMGAD

Mohamed Abdulla Ali
Country: UAE
Sport: Olympic Weightlifting

A CrossFit athlete with a strong foundation in strength training, Mohamed Abdulla Ali stepped onto the Olympic weightlifting platform at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 with pride and purpose. Competing for the first time at the Games, he embraced the challenge of performing under strict judging standards while appreciating the opportunity to be part of a global sporting community. Inspired by fellow athletes of all ages, he views the experience as a reminder that sport remains a lifelong pursuit and a powerful way to prioritise health and wellbeing.

Quote: “Age is just a number. Take care of your health and stay active, because sport keeps you strong at every stage of life.”

Phet Phanouvong
Country: France
Sport: Badminton and Padel

Originally from Vietnam and now representing France, Phet Phanouvong has dedicated more than 30 years to badminton, guided by a lifelong passion for sport. At the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, she continues that journey while embracing new challenges, including aiming to compete in padel for the first time. Surrounded by world-class venues and athletes from across the globe, she describes the experience as a dream realised and a celebration of sport at every level.

Quote: “Come and play, or simply come and enjoy. Sport brings happiness, and everyone can be part of it.”

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
